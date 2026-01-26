Sly Dunbar death: Legendary Sly and Robbie reggae drummer dies aged 73

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sly Dunbar, one of the most revered drummers in the history of reggae music, has died. He was 73.

Dunbar and bassist Robbie Shakespeare, known together as Sly & Robbie, worked together as a rhythm section and as a production duo. Shakespeare died in 2021, at the age of 68.

They collaborated on hundreds of songs together, from early reggae recordings with singers Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer through to later collaborations with mainstream pop and rock artists such as Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan and Grace Jones.

Dunbar’s death was announced by his wife Thelma, who told The Jamaica Gleaner: "About seven o’clock this morning I went to wake him up and he wasn't responding, I called the doctor and that was the news.”

She added that he had been experiencing a period of ill health, but that his death still came as a shock. “Yesterday was such a good day for him,” said the drummer’s lifelong partner. “He had friends come over to visit him and we all had such a good time. He ate well yesterday .. sometimes he's not into food. I knew he was sick... but I didn't know that he was this sick."

open image in gallery Sly Dunbar, the revered reggae drummer, has died at the age of 73 ( PA )

Lowell Fillmore Dunbar was born on May 10, 1952 in Kingston, Jamaica. He started playing drums at the age of 15 in a group called The Yardbrooms, and in 1971 appeared on the Dave and Ansell Collins album Double Barrel.

In the mid-Seventies, he teamed up with Shakespeare to become Jamaica’s most prolific and sought-after rhythm section.

Speaking to The Independent in 1997, Dunbar recalled their first meeting and said: “The first time I saw Robbie playing bass I asked, ‘Who's that?’ He just seemed so relaxed. We got talking, and we would just stand and talk about music for hours. We were both obsessed with music. Then I was offered some free time in the studio and I suggested to Robbie that we should start playing together. He said that was a great idea.”

open image in gallery Robbie Shakespeare with Sly Dunbar in 2005. The pair worked together as Sly & Robbie on countless recordings before the former’s death in 2021 ( Getty )

They played together on seminal reggae records including Peter Tosh’s Legalize It and The Mighty Diamonds' Right Time, and the pair also established themselves as an inventive and genre-defining production duo.

In the Nineties, they produced hits including “Tease Me” and “Murder She Wrote” for Chaka Demus & Pliers. The following decade, they enjoyed further international success as the producers of No Doubt's “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All”.

Describing their bond, Dunbar told The Independent: “As well as being my colleague, Robbie is my closest friend. We have a very harmonious friendship. It feels like a bond. You adore it and thank God that it happened. It's even more than a marriage. We've never quarrelled. We just relax together. There's no ego.

“Robbie is the aggressive one; I'm the quiet one. Sometimes when people meet Robbie they're shy of him, even a little afraid, and they don't want to talk to him. But he's a sane, down-to-earth person really. When he gets aggressive, I can calm him down. I talk to him and say it doesn't make sense to be angry. He nearly always listens to me.”