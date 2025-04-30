Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sheryl Crow has revealed how someone “barged onto her property” after she posted a video to protest Tesla founder Elon Musk.

In February, the Nashville-based musician, 63, shared a video of herself waving goodbye to her Tesla, as it was being towed away. She also said she donated money to National Public Radio, since it “was under threat by President Musk.”

Now, Crow has opened up about the concerns she had and the criticism she received after sharing the video of the Tesla, since she lives in Tennessee where politics are primarily dominated by the Republican Party.

“This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,” she said during an interview with Variety, published Wednesday.

“So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed,” she added. “It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”

When asked if she’d post the same video again, knowing the response, she said she “can’t help” but think she would, especially as a mother of two adopted sons, Wyatt, 18, and Levi, 15.

Sheryl Crow has been outspoken against the current administration ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

“I feel like I’m fighting for my kids. Also, that’s the way I was raised,” she explained. “There have been times when it hasn’t really been fun, but I follow my Atticus Finch dad; I’m very similar to him if I see something that seems unfair, you know?”

When she posted the video on Instagram of herself waving goodbye to the Tesla in February, she wrote in the caption: “My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

“Money donated to [NPR], which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she concluded.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Tesla sales had dropped dramatically during the first quarter of the year amid backlash towards Musk. For the first quarter of this year, the electric automaker reported that it delivered 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter, down from 386,810 cars a year ago. Analysts expected Tesla to report deliveries of about 372,410 vehicles for the January-March period.

During the interview with Variety, the “If It Makes You Happy” singer said that while she has no regrets about moving to Nashville from Los Angeles in 2003, she knows that she’s different from the conservatives in her community.

“Tennessee is a hard place for me. I mean, I struggle,” she confessed. “I call my representatives [in Congress] every single morning — Andy Ogles and Marsha Blackburn hear from me every day — because we have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids.”

She joked about how her representatives in Tennessee feel about getting so many calls from her.

“I do think, ‘Are they laughing?’ But it’s like what Jimmy Carter said: As long as there’s legal bribery, we won’t ever have fair elections,” Crow said. “So we have to keep raising our voices and showing up to these organized rallies.”