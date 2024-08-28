Scotty McCreery stops show at Colorado State Fair after seeing man hitting a woman

Support truly

Country singer Scotty McCreery paused his concert mid-song after allegedly witnessing a man assaulting a woman in the crowd.

The American Idol alum was performing at the Colorado State Fair on Saturday (August 25) when the incident occurred.

Video footage shared on social media shows McCreery, 30, launching into his song “It Matters To Her” before suddenly stopping and pointing into the audience.

“Right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery says. “Absolutely not, you just hit the lady. Police? Security? Is she OK? Get the heck out of here.”

“On God’s green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?” the singer says on stage after pointing the alleged assailant out. “Y’all let the cop know who hit the lady. That’s absolutely unacceptable.”

A man is then seen being taken away from the crowd by security.

Scotty McCreery performing onstage in 2023 ( Jason Kempin/Getty Images )

Colorado State Fair officials confirmed to USA TODAY: “We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show.”

Olga Robak, director of communications with The Colorado Department of Agriculture, added: “This incident is still under investigation and we cannot comment further.”

Officials have not released the man’s name or said whether he was arrested.

“Can’t get away with that at a country concert! Scotty is the goat for making sure everything was ok,” one fan who posted the footage on TikTok shared in his caption.

“I’ll never understand why ppl in the pit are so disrespectful. Enjoy the company, make new friends, live in the moment,” one person commented.

Another added: “And not one cuss word came out of his mouth!! That’s class right there!!!”

McCreery won American Idol’s 10th season when he was 17 years old. He has gone on to release five studio albums. His debut album, Clear as Day, spent six weeks atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart

Earlier this year, he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Anyone with information or footage of the attack is asked to contact Colorado State Fair security at csf.security@state.co.us