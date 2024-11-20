Influential rapper Saafir dies aged 54 as Xzibit pays tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

West Coast rapper Saafir has died at the age of 54.

Saafir, real name Reggie Gibson, died on Tuesday (November 19) morning, according to his former Golden State Project groupmate Xzibit.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment,” Xzibit wrote on Instagram, alongside an old headshot of Saafir. “Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now.

“We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now,” he continued. “Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro.”

A cause of death was not given, though Saafir had suffered from a series of health issues over the years. According to TMZ, the California native had at one point begun using a wheelchair after having a cancerous tumor removed from his spine.

“This is the only therapy I get, doing hip-hop,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2007, following his bout with cancer.

Born in Oakland in 1970, Saafir became a well-known voice in West Coast rap. After leaving home at 12 years old, he bounced around to various group homes, before going on to become a highly influential figure in the 1990s underground music scene.

A former protégé of Dr. Dre and roommate of Tupac Shukar, he was also a member of the West Coast supergroup Golden State Project with Ras Kass and Xzibit.

Saafir was perhaps best known for his time with the Hobo Junction collective and his solo projects like the 1995 album Boxcar Sessions.

In 2003, he was imprisoned for a parole violation. It was during his time spent in solitary confinement that he found Islam and transformed his life.

Following his release, he returned to music and released his 2006 album Good Game The Transition, which included deep reflections about his personal evolution, faith and fatherhood.

Saafir is survived by his brother and a son, known as Lil Saafir.