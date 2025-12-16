Boy band legends to reunite for 90s-fuelled BBC New Year’s Eve special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish singer Ronan Keating is poised to reunite with former Boyzone bandmates for a 90s-infused New Year’s Eve special on BBC One.

The 48-year-old presenter, renowned for his part in the pop group behind hits like 'Love Me For A Reason', 'Words', and 'No Matter What', will headline 'Ronan & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party'.

The star-studded event will see Keating joined on stage by Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch for a special performance. This festive gathering comes ahead of the full band’s one-off stadium show next year, marking their first collective appearance since a five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Formed in 1993, the group is made up of Keating, Duffy, Lynch, Mikey Graham and the late Stephen Gately and went on to secure six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums.

The group first broke up in 2000, as their members went on to pursue solo careers, before reuniting in 2007.

Keating’s solo career also topped the charts with singles including When You Say Nothing At All, from the hit film Notting Hill, and Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Mikey Graham (L), Keith Duffy (2L) and Shane Lynch (R) from Boyzone join Ronan Keating on stage at The Royal Albert Hall on March 11, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

The Irish star will also be joined by former Eternal singer, Louise, also known as Louise Redknapp, who is behind the hit songs Naked, Arms Around the World and 2 Faced, before welcoming singer-songwriter Calum Scott, known for You Are The Reason, to the stage.

The line-up is completed by former EastEnders star Shona McGarty, who is fresh out of the Australian jungle after finishing third place on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, and will bring in a “theatrical flair” to the evening.

The evening will also feature a broadcast of London’s firework display, followed by more performances and celebrations to see in 2026.

Murder On The Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosted a New Year’s Eve disco on the BBC in 2024.

Ronan & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party will broadcast on December 31 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.