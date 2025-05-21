Rapper Rod Wave arrested on assault and gun charges
Wave was arrested in connection to an April 21 incident
Rapper Rod Wave has been arrested in Georgia and faces 14 charges.
Wave was arrested May 20 and released from the Fulton County jail on bond the same day.
Born Rodarius Marcell Green, the rapper has been charged with aggravated assault, possession, and aiming a gun at someone, according to USA Today.
The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred April 21 and include simple assault, reckless conduct, damaging property, obstructing law enforcement, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony. Details of the incident were not immediately available.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for Wade for comment.
The 26-year-old rapper is best known for his songs "Street Runner," "Tombstone" and "25." He can also be heard on the title track of the new film Sinners.
Wave made headlines earlier this year when he cancelled an already rescheduled tour stop at the last minute.
Slated to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, Wave announced the January 28 cancellation less than 90 minutes before the show was set to begin.
That wasn’t the first cancellation on his Last Lap Tour, either.
Wave postponed a Los Angeles concert and cancelled an Oakland, California date shortly after the tour began, citing production issues. Then dates in San Antonio, Texas and Sacramento, California were scrapped over security concerns, USA Today reported. The Los Angeles wildfires were the reason behind another cancellation. But Wave then cancelled another January show in Florida due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Wave opened up about the spate of cancellations on Instagram, chalking the tour’s end up to health issues.
“I never missed a show for nothing personally ever in life,” Wave wrote in a series of since-expired Instagram Stories, per Remixd Magazine. “My foot and ankle injury been killin me whole tour but this is what I had to do to continue,” Wave explained with a photo of various pills in small baggies labeled with dates and times. He also said the medications were taking a mental toll.
“All I’m saying is I dedicate my life to this music s*** and too [sic] my fans I wish yall was a lil more understanding,” Wave continued.
“I’m sorry yall !!! Yall know this s*** always been professional ran tight. Maybe I jumped out there tooo fast.”
