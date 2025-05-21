Rapper Rod Wave arrested on assault and gun charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Rod Wave has been arrested in Georgia and faces 14 charges.

Wave was arrested May 20 and released from the Fulton County jail on bond the same day.

Born Rodarius Marcell Green, the rapper has been charged with aggravated assault, possession, and aiming a gun at someone, according to USA Today.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred April 21 and include simple assault, reckless conduct, damaging property, obstructing law enforcement, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Wade for comment.

The 26-year-old rapper is best known for his songs "Street Runner," "Tombstone" and "25." He can also be heard on the title track of the new film Sinners.

Wave made headlines earlier this year when he cancelled an already rescheduled tour stop at the last minute.

Slated to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, Wave announced the January 28 cancellation less than 90 minutes before the show was set to begin.

That wasn’t the first cancellation on his Last Lap Tour, either.

open image in gallery Wave was arrested May 20 and released from the Fulton County jail the same day after posting bond. ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Wave postponed a Los Angeles concert and cancelled an Oakland, California date shortly after the tour began, citing production issues. Then dates in San Antonio, Texas and Sacramento, California were scrapped over security concerns, USA Today reported. The Los Angeles wildfires were the reason behind another cancellation. But Wave then cancelled another January show in Florida due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Wave opened up about the spate of cancellations on Instagram, chalking the tour’s end up to health issues.

“I never missed a show for nothing personally ever in life,” Wave wrote in a series of since-expired Instagram Stories, per Remixd Magazine. “My foot and ankle injury been killin me whole tour but this is what I had to do to continue,” Wave explained with a photo of various pills in small baggies labeled with dates and times. He also said the medications were taking a mental toll.

“All I’m saying is I dedicate my life to this music s*** and too [sic] my fans I wish yall was a lil more understanding,” Wave continued.

“I’m sorry yall !!! Yall know this s*** always been professional ran tight. Maybe I jumped out there tooo fast.”