Truck drivers on Robbie Williams’ tour allegedly shaken down for bribes
Two Bulgarian traffic control workers have been suspended after the incident
Two Bulgarian traffic control employees have been suspended after allegedly demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for a Robbie Williams concert, the BTA news agency reported on Monday.
The British singer had performed in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Sunday night as part of his 'Britpop' tour.
The incident, which BTA reported citing the transport ministry, saw five trucks stopped at the Black Cat checkpoint on 25 September, where drivers were questioned about their speedometers.
Two drivers reportedly paid 200 leva ($130) each, and another handed over €300 ($352), while the others refused.
Lyubomir Nikolov, head of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, said that the officials even resorted to using Google Translate to solicit the bribes.
Searches of the officials' cars, offices, and homes subsequently uncovered approximately €43,000 and over 5,000 leva, with some cash found hidden in cigarette boxes, it was reported.
Sofia's prosecutor's office has since charged the two men, while the traffic control agency has suspended them and initiated an internal investigation, BTA added.
