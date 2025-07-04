Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robbie Williams has revealed a blue plaque in London to honour Oasis as the band begin their reunion tour tonight (July 4).

The plaque has been installed on Berwick Street, Soho, which was the location for the cover of Oasis’ second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

It reads: “Robbie Williams - heard it, saw it, loved it, lived it, wanted it and snorted it ... That’s The Story.”

In an Instagram post, the pop star posted a picture of the sign, commenting: “Good luck tonight lads.”

Williams also recreated the iconic album cover, which features DJ Sean Rowley and Brian Cannon, the album’s designer, walking past one another.

The former Take That band member can be seen wearing the infamous red tracksuit he sported at Glastonbury in 1995.

Williams’ upcoming album, “Britpop”, which was recently previewed, also sees him wearing the same outfit on its cover.

Last month, Williams unveiled a blue plaque at Glastonbury to mark 30 years since his visit to the festival, which sparked rumour as to whether he would be performing a secret set at the event.

While discussing Oasis’ reunion with NME in 2024, Williams said: “The soap opera alone will either be exciting and or ghoulish to watch. As for the shows? They’re gonna be incredible, off-the-scale special.”

A rift between the artists erupted after Noel Gallagher referred to Williams as “the fat dancer from Take That”, which led to the pop star challenging Liam to a fight at the 2000 Brit Awards.

In 2022, Williams told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that the two Gallagher brothers were “gigantic bullies”, although he admitted he was still a “huge fan” of the band.

Oasis take to the stage of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium tonight, with support from Cast and Richard Ashcroft of the Verve.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Noel teased that the band are “sounding huge” and there’s “no going back now”.

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ‘25 tour last August, starting with two dates in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday (5 July), before heading across the UK and Ireland. They will then take the tour to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.