Robbie Williams apologies for offensive comments about Madonna’s age

Robbie Williams has apologised after admitting he previously made some “not nice” comments about Madonna’s age.

The 50-year-old “Angels” singer was speaking in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hit 1 on Friday (17 January) when host Ben Harlum asked him about several “age cracks” he made about Madonna in a previous interview.

Harlum said: “I also googled you and Madonna to see what your relationship might be. And I was not happy to see you slagging her a few years ago.”

Williams didn’t know what Harlum was referring to, as he asked: “Did I? What did I say?”

“You kind of made some age cracks at her,” replied the host.

Williams, remembering the comments, seemed apologetic as he said: “That’s not nice. That’s not nice of me. Here’s the thing too, I absolutely adore her and love her.”

He continued. “The thing is about being a Nineties British person, of the day, how it was to be…it was wrestling. You did this thing in the press where – which made me me and made us us – but you know, you fill a space,”

“And in the Nineties and the tail end of that, you sometimes filled a space sometimes by being mean, but funny.”

“There are quite a few times where I’ve done an unkind [thing] and so it was with Madonna.”

He clarified: “I adore her, I respect her, love her music, love everything about her, everything that she’s managed to do in her career.

“I’ve been a d**k. I can be a d**k.”

In 2006, Williams released the song “She’s Madonna” in collaboration with the Pet Shop Boys, which was reportedly inspired by a conversation Williams had with an ex-girlfriend, who had been previously dumped by an ex-boyfriend for Madonna.

In the song, Williams sings: “I love you, baby / But face it, she’s Madonna / No man on earth /Would say that he don’t want her.”

While the “She’s Madonna” lyrics appear to be complementary towards Madonna, it’s unclear what Williams said when he made the “age cracks” about the singer.

Williams has been openly reflecting on his more “shameful” moments as he marks the release of his new biopic Better Man, in which he is depicted by a CGI chimp.

The film gives an unvarnished insight into his more controversial moments, such as his self-sabotaged relationship with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton (played by Raechelle Banno).

Williams previously admitted that it was difficult to watch some of the more damning moments of his younger years in the film.

“It starts out all cheeky chappie and then 45 minutes in it is just like Trainspotting – it’s like the greatest hits of trauma and grief so yes, it’s a bit confronting, a bit triggering,” he said.