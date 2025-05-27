Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Classic rock guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter Rick Derringer has died at the age of 77.

Derringer’s longtime friend and caretaker, Tony Wilson, shared the news via Facebook. The guitarist was surrounded by his wife, Jenda, and Wilson when he passed on May 26 in Ormond Beach, Florida.

No cause of death has been given, though an official Facebook page for Derringer and his wife had detailed several health issues in recent months, including an ankle bypass.

Derringer shot to fame at age 17 when his band The McCoys recorded “Hang On Sloopy.” The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1965.

After four years touring with The McCoys, Derringer joined Johnny Winter in 1969, forming Johnny Winter And. Derringer later joined Edgar Winter’s White Trash full-time, and released the EP Roadwork.

Derringer released a solo album, All American Boy, in 1973, which featured the hit song “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” as a single.

Later in his career, Derringer lent his talents to the albums of Alice Cooper, Richie Havens, Todd Rundgren, Steely Dan, Cyndi Lauper, Barbra Streisand, and Kiss, among others.

Derringer also discovered Weird Al Yankovic, producing music for his albums and videos like the Michael Jackson parodies “Eat It” and “Who’s Fat.” Derringer’s sole Grammy Award came from his work producing Yankovic’s albums.

In 1985, Derringer was chosen to put together a song for the original WWF The Wrestling Album. The song, “Real American,” was intended for Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham, but Hulk Hogan wound up using it. Derringer is still recognized for the song — which has been used by the likes of Donald Trump and Barack Obama — as well as Hogan’s other theme, “Demolition.”

In the 2000s, Derringer pivoted to smooth jazz and later toured with Ringo Starr and The All Starr Band for three years.

“Derringer's legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent,” Wilson wrote in a statement. “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones.”

Several tributes have been posted as word of Derringer’s passing spread.

Fellow guitarist Joe Bonamassa wrote on X: “Rest in Peace my friend. It was an honor to know you, work with you and call you a friend.”

Former Mötley Crüe frontman Joe Corabi wrote: “So sad to hear about the passing of Rick Derringer. What a brilliant guitarist/producer and songwriter. I saw him quite a few times, and was blown away at what he did with his guitar. R.I.P. Rick.”

Political analyst Roger Stone wrote on X: “So sorry to hear of the passing of my friend Rock Legend Rick Derringer last night. A great entertainer, a great songwriter and a great patriot.”