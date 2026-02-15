Photographer Richard Young speaks of ‘dear’ relationship with Amy Winehouse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity photographer Richard Young has offered a rare glimpse into his illustrious career, sharing poignant anecdotes about Amy Winehouse and Princess Diana during his appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Young, renowned for capturing icons like Elizabeth Taylor and Mick Jagger, spoke fondly of his "dear" relationship with Winehouse.

He recounted being invited to photograph the singer on the night she won her first Grammy awards, as she was unable to attend the ceremony in the US. Young was en route to a hotel when Universal Music’s PR called, asking him to Riverside Studios in Hammersmith. "We’ve got this thing going on... Amy’s here. There’s a possibility she might get one or two awards. We would love you to come down and photograph it," he was told.

During the evening, Winehouse’s mother, Janis, offered Young a bagel, prompting a playful interjection from Amy: "he’s fat enough as it is, he can’t have another bagel." Young described the atmosphere as vibrant, culminating in Winehouse securing five Grammys.

He captured an "incredible photograph" of her cuddling her crying mother on stage, a moment he described as "just so beautiful." He chose Winehouse’s hit "Rehab" as one of his desert island discs, noting it "tells the story of the night."

Young also reflected on his "very, very nice" relationship with Princess Diana, citing an early portrait of her in a black Elizabeth Emanuel dress as his favourite.

His own journey into photography began after being expelled from school at 14 alongside his best friend, Mark Feld, who would later become Marc Bolan of T. Rex. Young, who was also acquainted with Leonard Cohen, admitted he loved musicians, having once aspired to be one himself.

Among his other musical selections were T Rex’s "Cosmic Dancer" and Bob Dylan’s "Positively 4th Street." He told presenter Lauren Laverne that many of the artists he chose had welcomed him "into their homes, into their work environment."

Reflecting on his craft, Young stated: "The most important thing about a photograph is, if it doesn’t tell a story, then it’s not really worth having." He acknowledged some regrets over his 52-year career but expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by his subjects. "A lot of people know that they can trust me and they like me, so I’ve been very, very fortunate," he concluded.