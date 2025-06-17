Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie Winter, frontman of the emo rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, has prohibited all Donald Trump supporters from attending any of their shows.

The singer, 42, reiterated his stance against the president and his supporters in a recent Instagram Video, saying: “I thought I was pretty clear about all this stuff in 2020. As you notice on my Instagram, I did not remove any of that stuff from the Stay Woke campaign.

“Look, man, the thing about being woke is you’re awake. And once you’re awake, you can never go to sleep. And not only has nothing changed, but everything they said was going to happen, the woke people, has happened. You have done nothing but prove them right,” he said.

Reintroducing himself as the lead singer of the 2000s band, Winter continued: “I actually follow what Jesus says. If you’re a Christian and you’re watching this and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you.

“You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don’t want you there. Don’t come to my shows. It’s awesome that you love ‘Face Down.’ It’s not for you. It’s not your song. It is not your song,” he added of the group’s number one hit.

Ronnie Winter of The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus banned all Trump supporters from attending the rock band's concerts ( Getty )

“If you voted for Donald Trump, do not come to my shows or ever, not just these four years,” he added, warning, “Don’t come to my shows because you’re going to hear a lot of woke propaganda, and you’re going to hear the actual words of Jesus. You’re going to see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and you’re just going to see a lot of harmony. That’s not what you’re about. Don’t come. Refunds are available. Forever, don’t come. Goodbye.”

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus were formed in 2001 by childhood friends Winter and guitarist Duke Kitchens, who left the group in 2011 to focus on his personal life.

The five-piece band are best known for their 2006 song “Face Down,” from their debut studio album Don’t You Fake It. They’ve gone on to release four more albums: Lonely Road (2009), Am I the Enemy (2011), 4 (2014), and The Awakening (2018).

The current lineup includes Winter, his brother Randy Winter on rhythm guitar, bassist Joey Westwood, lead guitarist Josh Burke, and drummer John Espy.

The group’s firm stance against Trump and his supporters comes shortly after fellow rock band Green Day reportedly called on their crowd to label the president a “fat bastard” during their June 13 headline slot at Download Festival.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are slipping into fascism… It’s up to us to fight back!” lead singer Billie Joe declared.