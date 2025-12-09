Raul Malo death: Lead singer of Grammy-winning band The Mavericks, dies aged 60

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raul Malo, the distinctive soulful tenor and frontman of the Grammy-winning, genre-defying band The Mavericks, has died at the age of 60.

Malo passed away on Monday night, his wife, Betty Malo, confirmed in a post on his Facebook page. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer, a health journey he openly shared with fans on social media since disclosing a colon cancer diagnosis in June 2024.

More recently, in September, Malo revealed on Instagram that he was battling leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a rare complication where cancer spreads to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The severity of his illness led to The Mavericks cancelling scheduled tour dates with Dwight Yoakam.

open image in gallery Raul Malo performs at the 20th Annual Americana Honours & Awards in 2021 ( Getty Images for Americana Music )

Malo relocated from his Nashville, Tennessee home to Houston to seek specialised treatment, consistently updating his followers on his condition. His wife’s tribute read: "He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and he’s flying high like an eagle.

No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment."

Born Raul Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr. in Miami to Cuban parents, he co-founded The Mavericks in 1989 alongside drummer Paul Deakin and bass guitarist Robert Reynolds T

Their self-titled debut album was released the following year.

The band’s sound defied easy categorisation, often described as alt-country, Americana, roots, Latin, Tejano, or swing. Malo’s songwriting, expansive guitar style, and broad vocal range – from a velvety baritone to operatic high notes – were central to their unique blend, which also incorporated rock, traditional country, and surf influences. In their early days, The Mavericks honed their sound playing punk and rock clubs across Miami.

open image in gallery Malo had been open about his health journey with his fans ( Getty Images for Stagecoach )

“I grew up in a household where we listened to all kinds of music,” Malo said in a 2020 NPR interview. “I just remember it was a celebration of all these cultures.”

The Mavericks released their 13th studio album, Moon & Stars, in 2024. Their career, despite line-up changes and hiatuses, garnered a Grammy, two Country Music Association awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards.

Frontman Raul Malo also pursued a solo career, releasing a dozen albums including Say Less and Sinners & Saints. His versatility saw the band release the all-Spanish album En Español, and his 2002 children's album, El Cancionero de la Familia Volume 1, featured his sister Carol, wife Betty, and mother Norma.

Malo's individual accolades include a BMI award for "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down" and Grammy nominations for his album Lucky One and work with Los Super Seven. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty; sons Dino, Victor, and Max; mother Norma; sister Carol; and Mavericks bandmates Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden.