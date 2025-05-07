Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor, better known by his stage name The Game, has been ordered to sell his multi-million dollar Southern California mansion to pay back a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Taylor, 45, was sued in 2015 by Priscilla Rainey, who alleged that the rapper inappropriately touched her during the production of his VH1 reality series She’s Got Game, on which she was a contestant.

The “Hate It Or Love It” rapper denied the allegations but failed to appear in court for the 2016 trial or any related hearings, leading to a default judgment. Rainy was awarded $1.13 million in compensatory damages for the alleged assault and an additional $6 million in punitive damages.

Following years of Taylor failing to make payment, a judge approved Rainey’s request that the West Coast rapper sell his Calabasas home in order to help finance the more than $7 million judgment she was awarded.

Taylor fought back against the ruling, insisting that because the home is his primary residence, it is protected under California’s homestead exemption.

The court, however, found that Taylor “does not have a qualifying interest in the Property that would allow him to claim a homestead exemption,” the filing added. Therefore, “the Court does not reach the question of whether [Taylor] has met his burden to prove that he has continuously resided at the property.”

open image in gallery Rapper The Game, real name Jayceon Taylor, was accused in 2015 of sexual assault by a former contestant of his ‘She’s Got Game’ reality series ( Getty )

The four-bed, five-bath property is currently valued at $4,009,800, according to Zillow. It’s described as a “gated 2+ acre estate” with views of the Canyon and Santa Monica Mountains. It also comes with a casita and its own private tennis court.

The Independent has contacted Taylor’s representative for comment.

When Rainey first came forward with the accusations, Taylor vehemently denied them on social media, writing: “Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s***!

“Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started.”

Then, in 2020, Taylor took to social media again to hit out at Rainey.

“People out here dying from the rona n blogs out here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach who doing anything her thirsty a** can to try n take money from me,” he wrote. “I’m enjoying retirement !! Y’all been saying she got 7 million for 7 years & yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantine watching Tiger King lol.”