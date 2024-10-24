Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Primavera Sound has revealed its lineup for 2025 and fans are thrilled about the artists slated to perform in Barcelona next year.

The festival has announced 147 artists will perform at the festival in Spain next summer with pop stars Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter headlining the event.

Indie band LCD Soundsystem, electro artist FKA twigs, sister band HAIM, Jamie xx, Clairo and Wet Leg are also listed on the lineup.

“ALL FEMALE HEADLINERS!!!!” one fan celebrated on X/Twitter in the wake of Primavera’s announcement. “You guys outdid yourselves once again! oh my godddd,” another person added.

Meanwhile, one ticket hopeful simply said: “Get me to Barcelona.”

Primavera Sound 2025 will take place from 4-8 June at the Parc Del Fòrum in Barcelona in 2025 with registration for early access tickets, on sale on Monday, 28 October at 10am, open now. General sale tickets will be released on Tuesday, 29 October.

In a statement, organisers said Charli, Roan and Carpenter headlining “reinforces their status as the new faces of pop at a global level”.

Primavera “has always aimed to be the musical reflection of its time and place” the release added. “The presence of these three artists at the festival is undoubtedly a goal achieved.”

The 23rd edition of the festival will also see performances from Fontaines D.C, Beach House, IDLES, Turnstile, Parcels, TV On The Radio, Sturgill Simpson, ANOHNI and Stereolab among many more.

Roan and Carpenter are both making their debuts in headlining a major European festival. Meanwhile, Charli’s headline slot comes after choosing Primavera to give her first performance of the single “Everything Is Romantic” ahead of the release of her acclaimed album Brat.

Chapell Roan will headline Primavera Sound 2025 alongside Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter ( Getty Images )

Primavera Sound has expanded in recent years with events in Buenos Aires, Asunción, São Paulo, Los Angeles and Madrid.

Primavera Porto in Portugal will take place on 12-14 June, though the lineup is yet to be announced.

In his five star, Primavera Sound review in 2022, The Independent’s Ben Bryant praised the Barcelona festival’s lineup choices, which have become increasingly mainstream in recent years.

This summer’s edition saw sets from artists including Pulp, Lana Del Rey, The National, SZA and Troye Sivan.

“Primavera used to hit different,” he wrote. “These days it’s playing the hits – but it’s all the better for it.