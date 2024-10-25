Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Phil Lesh death: Grateful Dead founding member dies at 84

Grateful Dead bassist ‘passed peacefully,’ according to statement

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Friday 25 October 2024 15:41 EDT
Phil Lesh onstage at ‘Phil Lesh And Very Special Friends’ at the Apollo Theater in New York in September 2018
Phil Lesh onstage at ‘Phil Lesh And Very Special Friends’ at the Apollo Theater in New York in September 2018 (Marc Millman/Getty Images for Dayglo Presents)

Phil Lesh, a founding member of The Grateful Dead and the band’s bassist throughout their three-decade career, has died. He was 84.

The announcement was made on Friday (October 25) in a statement posted to his official Instagram page. “Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love,” the statement read.

“Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

More to follow...

