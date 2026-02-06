The Independent to host Peaches headline show at The Great Escape Festival 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent will host a spotlight show from Canadian pop provocateur Peaches at The Great Escape festival in Brighton.

Taking place between 13-16 May, the event will see hundreds of up-and-coming bands and artists perform across multiple venues.

Peaches will headline a spotlight show at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Friday 15 May, following the release of her first album in 10 years, No Lube, So Rude.

A portion of profits from Peaches’ headline tour, including her Great Escape show, will go towards the Trans Funding Project.

The artist born Merrill Nisker, a longtime supporter of trans rights, told The Independent in a cover interview running this Sunday: “This whole conversation around who gets to define what a woman is… Listen, if they say they are a woman, they are a woman. If they say they are a man, they are a man. They are whoever they say we are, and we need to respect that.”

In the same interview, she spoke about how she has been speaking up against ageism, a theme she also explores on her new album. “We’re only now really understanding there’s life for older women,” she said, observing that her audience is often made up of over-fifties.

“People are not what you think. It’s a lot of 50 and up. They want to go out! They want to go out more than the younger ones. Gen Z just wants to stay home.”

open image in gallery Peaches is releasing her new album, ‘No Lube, So Rude’, later this month ( The Squirt Deluxe )

Among the 130 other artists added to the lineup this week are Kentucky rock duo Girl Tones, Irish folk band Madra Salach, rock act Villanelle, the Brighton-formed band SLAG, and indie singer Eaves Wilder.

The lineup announcement comes after it was confirmed thatThe Independent would be returning as The Great Escape’s official news partner for 2026.

Roisin O’Connor, Music Editor, said: “I’m so thrilled that The Independent is partnering with The Great Escape Festival for the fourth consecutive year.

“Here at The Independent, we pride ourselves on our coverage of new and emerging artists, championing musicians we believe in from day one and introducing them to some new fans. See you there!”

Rory Bett, CEO of MAMA Festivals and VIP Nation Europe, added: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with The Independent as our exclusive news partner for The Great Escape 2026.

“Its dedication to championing new music aligns perfectly with our mission to showcase the best emerging talent from around the world.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now HERE. Read The Independent’s interview with Peaches on Sunday 8 February.