Eighties musician Paul Hardcastle has announced the death of his son, Paul Jnr, aged 35, in a road accident.

Paul, 68, shared the news in a post on Instagram. Over a photo showing his son as a child holding a guitar, he wrote: “Just to let you know that my super talented son Paul Hardcastle Jnr was in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier and has sadly died. RIP son. Love Dad.”

Composer, singer and producer Paul Sr, is best known for “19”, his 1985 hit about soldiers in the Vietnam War, which topped the UK Singles Chart for five weeks.

In 1986, the BBC adopted his track “The Wizard” as the theme tune for Top of the Pops.

Paul Jnr followed his father into the music industry and carved out a career as a saxophonist and DJ. His 2010 debut single “Touch and Go” reached number one in the USA Billboard Jazz Chart.

A number of famous faces have shared tributes, with The Only Way Is Essex cast member Georgia Kousoulou writing on Instagram: “In so much shock! I’m so so sorry.”

open image in gallery Paul Hardcastle announced son's death on Instagram ( Instagram )

Her co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent added: “I’m so sorry mate, thinking of you all. Heartbreaking.”

“Oh Paul I’m so so sorry for your loss!!” wrote S Club 7 singer Jo O’Meara. “Sending you and the family love and strength and this sad time.”

Presenter Hayley Palmer commented on the Instagram post: “Paul, I don't even have the words - I am so so sorry to hear this. Heartbreaking.”

“Paul I am absolutely gutted to hear this news, my heart goes out to you & the family,” a family friend wrote. “I loved Paul to bits as you know & enjoyed working with him many times & sharing some amazing memories over the years. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Paul Sr married his wife Dolores Baker in 1985 and they had three children: Paul Jnr, Maxine and Ritchie.

open image in gallery Paul Hardcastle had a successful music career in the 1980S ( Getty Images )

The musician collaborated with his eldest son on multiple occasions, with Paul Jr appearing on his father’s 2008 album Hardcastle 5 and his 2011 release Transcontinental.

During an appearance on Virgin Radio 80s Plus in 2024, Paul Sr revealed he was once hospitalised for almost four months after a motorbike accident.

“I came out, I had compound fractures on my femur, my tibia, and fibula,” he said. “Half of it was my fault, because I was going too fast, but someone pulled out as well.”