Paul Anka, 84, teases possible retirement after 70 years in show business

The singer is best known for his hits ‘Diana’ and ‘Put Your Head on my Shoulder’

Paul Anka Rejects Conventional Format For 'His Way' Documentary

Paul Anka, 84, says that after 70 years in show business, he’ll know when it is time for him to retire.

The iconic “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” singer reflected on his career in an interview with CBS News.

"When it's time for my body to say enough, I'll know," he said on the outlet’s Sunday morning program. "I'm playing with the house's money now. I'm one lucky guy!"

But for now, Anka has stayed busy with his latest album Inspirations of Life and Love, released Friday. The legendary ‘50s musician has kicked off 2026 with a North American tour that goes until May 24.

The songwriter has been in the music business since he was just 10 years old, growing up in Ottawa, Canada.

Paul Anka, 84, is considering retirement after seven decades in show business
Paul Anka, 84, is considering retirement after seven decades in show business (Getty Images for the Songwriters)
The Canadian singer-songwriter has been in the music business since he was 10 years old
The Canadian singer-songwriter has been in the music business since he was 10 years old (Getty Images)

“It was very difficult to go from a modest background in a small town, to everybody's all over you and you're famous and you're a celebrity,” Anka said.

Anka has stayed on Billboard ‘s Top 100 chart for nearly his entire career. He wrote Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way,” along his own hit songs like “Diana” and “Lonely Boy.”

He has recorded over 130 albums and worked with music icons including Michael Jackson, Connie Francis, Celine Dion and Patti LaBelle.

More to follow...

