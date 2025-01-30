Patti Smith issues update after collapsing on stage in Brazil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patti Smith has issued an update after she collapsed on stage following a migraine.

The 78-year-old was performing with Berlin group Soundwalk Collective in Brazil when the incident occurred. The “Because the Night” singer had experienced a migraine for several days ahead of her performance.

Social media videos show the singer and artist lying on stage for minutes before receiving assistance. She is said to have collapsed 30 minutes into the concert, while reading a text about climate change, and was then placed in a wheelchair and taken backstage, according to the newspaper Folha de S Paulo.

“Unfortunately, I got sick, and the doctor said I can’t finish,” she told the crowd from her wheelchair after returning to the stage after cutting the performance short. “So we will have to figure something out. And I feel very badly.”

“Patti has suffered from an intense migraine the past couple of days and had some dizziness on stage, but she still wanted to be there for all of us and you and perform today,” read a statement posted by the collective on Instagram on Wednesday (29 January).

“She is now being cared for by the best doctors in the most loving way and will be back on stage tomorrow night.”

The group passed on a message from the poet writing: “Patti says that she is tremendously grateful for your patience and forgiveness and she sends her love to all who attended.”

The Collective asked people to refrain from sharing videos of the incident on social media.

Smith issued an update on Instagram on Thursday (30 Jan) ( Instagram/PattiSmith )

“She clearly felt dizzy. She started moving backward and fell in a way — I think she tried to support herself on the microphone or the music stand. And everything fell on top of her. It was a bizarre scene,” Micheline Alves, a journalist who was sitting in one of the front rows, told the Associated Press.

Smith posted an update on Thursday (30 January) writing:

“This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media. I had some post migraine dizziness.Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them ‘Wing’ and ‘Because the Night’.

“I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention.Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.”

It comes a year after Smith collapsed on stage with a sudden illness in Italy in December 2023. The punk icon was due to perform at the Duse Theatre in Bologna, Italy, when the concert was cancelled. The venue posted a notice on Instagram announcing that the show was pulled “due to a sudden illness that struck the artist”.