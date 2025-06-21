Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden has died aged 46.

News of his death was announced on the rock group’s social media page on Friday night (20 June).

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death,” the band wrote. “We feel very fortunate to have known, loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times. Peter, Drew, Mik, Adam.”

Pete Doherty, who once called Walden “the best guitar player I’ve ever worked with”, reshared the post to his personal social media page.

The indie rock band was formed by lead singer Doherty in 2003 during his hiatus from The Libertines on account of his drug use.

His new group – made up of himself as frontman, drummer Gemma Clarke, Walden on guitar and Drew McConnell on bass – released hits including “Kilamangiro”, “Delivery” and “The Blinding”. Babyshambles were known for lyrics that touched on topics such as drug addiction, heartbreak, and isolation.

The band remained active until 2014. Walden, however, left early in its tenure around 2005.

While Walden continued to show up at several Babyshambles gigs following his official exit, issues with drug use halted his return.

Walden co-wrote many of the band’s most successful songs, including six of the 16 tracks on the band’s 2005 debut album, Down in Albion, such as “The Man Who Came to Stay”.

Walden (left) and Doherty (right) during their time together in rock band Babyshambles ( PA )

Tributes poured in on social media for the late musician, with one fan writing: “The best guitarist of my generation. Nobody's sounded as good since Asheton in the Stooges.”

Fellow indie band, The Paddingtons, added: “You’re gonna be missed Pat, best guitarist we ever met, one of the good guys. Rest in peace mate.”

One fan recounted a memorable exchange with the musician, writing: “I’m devastated by this news. Pat was a kind soul. I remember his kind words and how he helped me after I was assaulted in Camden. An incredible musician. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

“He was an absolute legend and a huge part of the iconic sound of the first album and gigs around that time I was really hoping he would be part of the reunion absolutely devastating news,” said someone else.

Doherty is due to perform with The Libertines on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in a week’s time.

The group’s current members include Doherty, McConnell, Mick Withnall, and Adam Ficek.