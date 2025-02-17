Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Francisca Viveros Barradas, the beloved Mexican singer known by her stage name Paquita la del Barrio, has died. She was 77.

The Veracruz-born singer was known for speaking out against macho culture in songs like “Rata de dos patas” (”Two-legged Rat”).

Her death was announced in a statement posted on her official social media accounts.

“With deep pain and sadness, we sensitively confirm the death of our ‘Paquita la del Barrio’ in her home in Veracruz. She was a unique and irreplaceable artist who left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone who knew her and enjoyed her music," read the statement, which has been translated from Spanish.

"At this time of great pain, we respectfully ask all media outlets and the public to give us space and understanding so that her family can grieve in privacy and peace. We appreciate your support and respect during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. Her music and legacy will live on in our hearts forever.”

No cause of death has yet been announced.

open image in gallery Paquita la del Barrio during a campaign rally in Veracruz in May 2021, when she was a candidate for the Citizen Movement Party (Movimiento Ciudadano) ( AE/AFP via Getty Images )

Barradas was born in Alto Lucero, Veracruz on April 2, 1947. She began singing from an early age, and while still a teenager she met and married her first husband, Miguel Gerardo Martínez. He was 18 years her senior, and it later emerged he was already married and had another family.

In the 1970s she formed the duo Las Golondrinas with her sister Viola, and in 1979, at the age of 32, she moved to Mexico City to further pursue her musical dreams. There she performed at La Fogata Norteña, where she met her second husband Alfonso Martínez. They remained together until his death in 2001.

Barradas became very popular as a singer of bolero songs. Her stage name, which she adopted in 1984 for her album El Barrio de los Faroles, means “Paquita from the neighborhood”. She was also known as "the Queen of the People" and "the warrior of Bolero". Her songs, such as “Tres Veces te Engañé” (”Three Times I Cheated on You”), often railed against a culture of aggressive machismo.

In 2021, she ran for political office in the state of Veracruz as a candidate for the Citizen Movement Party (Movimiento Ciudadano). That same year she was awarded the Billboard Artistic Career Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony.

In 2022, she was hospitalized with a pulmonary thrombosis, which affected her ability to walk and led to her limiting her public performances. She gave her last concert at the Palenque de Texcoco on April 1, 2023.