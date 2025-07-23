How Birmingham plans to build on Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘incredible legacy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham will find a way to build on his "incredible legacy", West Midlands mayor Richard Parker says.

Speaking at the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street on Wednesday, the day after the rocker’s death at the age of 76, Mr Parker expressed the city's profound pride in its native son.

"He’s one of us, there is an enormous amount of pride – he was forged by this place and he put this place on the map, and everyone could relate to him," Mr Parker said.

"I want other creatives like him in the city to be in a position where they can also reach to the stars and build profiles that will help put this city on the global map."

The mayor highlighted The Crown pub, site of Black Sabbath's inaugural performance, as a crucial part of that heritage.

“We need to find a way of building on that legacy. Where we are standing, we’re not very far from The Crown and I’m hoping that the work the city council is doing with other campaigners and with the owners of that property, we can also make The Crown a fitting tribute to the legend and the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath,” he said.

open image in gallery Mourners leave flowers at the Black Sabbath memorial on Navigation Street ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

The mayor described Osbourne as “a working-class lad that made the most of his raw genius”.

While it was a sad day, Osbourne had left the city with “some fantastic memories”, he said.

“He was a man that formed a fantastic band that was shaped by the city, the place he lived, by the furnaces, the factories, the lathes.”

Mr Parker said the singer never forgotten his roots, despite his success.

open image in gallery Black Sabbath played their first gig at The Crown, pictured ( AP )

He said he was “very, very thankful” that Black Sabbath were given the Freedom of the City of Birmingham in June and that their final concert at Villa Park happened when it did, in front of thousands of fans.

“I was very fortunate to attend both events and I was just struck by the sense of goodwill and a sense of pride that he gave us all.

“I was just struck by how humble he and members of the band were and I just remember how much it meant to them.”

He added: “The fact that (Ozzy) came down here and wanted to play their final gig here meant a lot, and there was hardly a conversation he had that didn’t mention where he came from and how much this city meant to him.”