How Birmingham plans to build on Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘incredible legacy’
The pub where Black Sabbath had their first performance should become a ‘fitting tribute’
Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham will find a way to build on his "incredible legacy", West Midlands mayor Richard Parker says.
Speaking at the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street on Wednesday, the day after the rocker’s death at the age of 76, Mr Parker expressed the city's profound pride in its native son.
"He’s one of us, there is an enormous amount of pride – he was forged by this place and he put this place on the map, and everyone could relate to him," Mr Parker said.
"I want other creatives like him in the city to be in a position where they can also reach to the stars and build profiles that will help put this city on the global map."
The mayor highlighted The Crown pub, site of Black Sabbath's inaugural performance, as a crucial part of that heritage.
“We need to find a way of building on that legacy. Where we are standing, we’re not very far from The Crown and I’m hoping that the work the city council is doing with other campaigners and with the owners of that property, we can also make The Crown a fitting tribute to the legend and the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath,” he said.
The mayor described Osbourne as “a working-class lad that made the most of his raw genius”.
While it was a sad day, Osbourne had left the city with “some fantastic memories”, he said.
“He was a man that formed a fantastic band that was shaped by the city, the place he lived, by the furnaces, the factories, the lathes.”
Mr Parker said the singer never forgotten his roots, despite his success.
He said he was “very, very thankful” that Black Sabbath were given the Freedom of the City of Birmingham in June and that their final concert at Villa Park happened when it did, in front of thousands of fans.
“I was very fortunate to attend both events and I was just struck by the sense of goodwill and a sense of pride that he gave us all.
“I was just struck by how humble he and members of the band were and I just remember how much it meant to them.”
He added: “The fact that (Ozzy) came down here and wanted to play their final gig here meant a lot, and there was hardly a conversation he had that didn’t mention where he came from and how much this city meant to him.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments