Ornella Vanoni, the revered Italian singer whose illustrious seven-decade career captivated audiences worldwide with hits such as "Senza Fine" and "L’appuntamento," has died at the age of 91.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed profound sorrow following the news, stating on X that Vanoni’s "unmistakable voice" had left an indelible mark on Italian culture for generations.

"Italy loses a unique artist who leaves us with an unrepeatable artistic heritage," Meloni remarked.

La Stampa reported that Vanoni passed away from cardiac arrest at her home in Milan.

Known affectionately as "The Lady of Italian Song," Vanoni’s prolific career saw her record over 100 albums, selling more than 55 million copies and cementing her iconic status across multiple generations of fans, according to LaPresse newspaper.

Born in Milan in 1937, Vanoni initially pursued a passion for theatre, culminating in performances on Broadway in 1964.

open image in gallery American actor Rock Hudson hands the "Golden Record" to Italian singer Ornella Vanoni, at a ceremony in the Piccolo Teatro ( Copyright 1969 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

However, her distinctive musical talent, characterised by what LaPresse described as a "highly personal and sophisticated performing style" and a vast repertoire spanning jazz to pop, led her to collaborate with some of Italy’s and the world’s most significant songwriters.

Her partnership and romantic involvement with famed Genovese singer-songwriter Gino Paoli produced the international sensation "Senza Fine" (Without End), which propelled her onto the global stage in 1961. Later collaborations included esteemed artists such as Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, and George Benson, as reported by Italy’s ANSA news agency.

Vanoni achieved considerable success at Italy’s prestigious music festivals, participating eight times in the popular Sanremo Music Festival, where she secured second place in 1968 with the song "Casa Bianca."

Her talents extended to songwriting, earning her the coveted Tenco Award twice, making her the only Italian singer to receive the prize as a songwriter and the only woman to win it on two occasions.

open image in gallery Italian singer Ornella Vanoni pictured in Milan, Italy, in 1965 ( Copyright 1965 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Her biggest commercial success was the song "L'appuntamento" an Italian cover of the Brazilian song "Sentado à beira do caminho" by Erasmo and Roberto Carlos. Originally released in 1970, it experienced a resurrection in popularity after director Steven Soderbergh featured it on the soundtrack of his 2004 film Ocean's Twelve, expanding her stardom internationally.

In her later years, Vanoni remained a sought-after guest on television programmes, celebrated for her unpredictable nature, rich collection of anecdotes, and her "complete indifference to political correctness," according to ANSA.