Atlanta rapper OG Maco, who had viral hit with ‘U Guessed It’, dead at 32

Atlanta rapper OG Maco has died. He was 32.

The musician, whose real name was Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr, grew up in the Atlanta suburb of College Park, Georgia.

His 2014 debut single “U Guessed It” was a landmark of the trap genre and became a viral hit on Vine and other social media platforms. An official remix featuring 2 Chainz helped the song reach the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his family on his offical Instagram account: “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco.

“His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.

“While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

The statement concluded: “For those who wish to offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family, please reach out through this account. Your support means more than words can express.

“To all of Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way.”

According to TMZ, Maco was admitted to hospital on December 12 after suffering what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He spent two weeks in a coma before taking a turn for the worse and entering into critical condition.

As well as his breakout single “U Guessed It”, Maco was also known for collaborating with Diplo on single “Doctor Pepper” and for his 2021 debut album The God Of Rage.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org