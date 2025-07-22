Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis’s highly anticipated return to Manchester has been hailed a resounding success, with promoters thanking Manchester City Council for the "first class delivery" of what they described as the city’s "most significant" music event.

The iconic rock band, fronted by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, concluded their five homecoming performances at Heaton Park on Sunday, marking the culmination of their "Oasis Live ’25" reunion world tour.

These were the group’s first shows in over 16 years, drawing thousands of devoted fans who sang along to every lyric, while countless others gathered outside the arena just to hear the band play.

Manchester fully embraced the Gallagher brothers’ return.

The city’s tram network replaced its Heaton Park announcement voiceover with Liam Gallagher’s voice on concert days, and a local Aldi supermarket in Prestwich even temporarily rebranded its sign to "Aldeh", a nod to the distinctive Mancunian pronunciation.

Concert promoters specifically acknowledged the extensive logistics involved in ensuring the events proceeded safely, extending their gratitude to Manchester City Council, the emergency services, and members of the Safety Advisory team for their crucial support.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher as Oasis takes to the stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, for the band’s long-awaited reunion tour ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

Rob Ballantine, director of SJM Concerts said: “We were blown away by the incredible support, atmosphere and success of all five homecoming shows by Oasis.

“They proved they are the most culturally important band in the UK and those concerts will live in the memories of hundreds of thousands of music fans for years to come and will live in the folklore of Manchester music history for decades.

“Manchester City Council played a huge part in the success of the concerts and helped the City embrace the excitement with their promotion of Manchester Live ’25 across the city.

“Along with the emergency services and TfGM (Transport for Greater Manchester) the safety and comfort of almost 350,000 fans was of paramount importance and a great success.

“SJM Concerts and Oasis want to thank the council, the emergency services and all members of the Safety Advisory Team on a first class delivery of the biggest and most significant music events the city has hosted for many years.

“We would also like to acknowledge the incredible atmosphere generated by the fans who seem to have unanimously decided the gigs were the best nights of their lives!

“It was a privilege to be involved in the huge team of people making these concerts the success they were.”

open image in gallery Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher walk hand-in-hand to kick off first night at Manchester’s Heaton Park. ( Big Brother Recordings/AP )

The group announced their reunion tour in August of last year – 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009 which saw Noel quit the Britpop band following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

While fans were excited at the reunion, some were left outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Oasis are set to perform five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium before heading up north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park.

The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.