After 15 years, it seems like it’s finally happening: Oasis may be on the brink of getting back together.

The record-breaking Britpop group, fronted by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, have been dropping hints about a sensational comeback, with a mysterious announcement set to arrive at 8am on Tuesday (27 August).

Oasis, who rose to global fame with hits such as “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, broke up in 2009 following a backstage argument at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Since then, each of the brothers has continued to release music as independent artists, with Liam fronting indie band Beady Eye, and Noel performing with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

With talk of a reunion now reaching fever pitch, here’s a breakdown of all the clues that the bandmates have dropped ahead of the much-vaunted announcement.

The Instagram timer

On Sunday (25 August), both Gallagher brothers shared a short clip to their Instagram pages, which featured a sign in the style of the Oasis logo.

The image, also shared on the official Oasis account, had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle, which then changed to read “8am”.

Noel Gallagher pictured in May ( Getty Images )

Liam’s Reading set

At Reading Festival 2024, Liam dropped a number of hints about a prospective reunion.

Performing the Oasis track “Half The World Away”, the singer dedicated the number to his estranged brother, later dedicating the Oasis hit “Cigarettes & Alcohol” to people who “hate” Oasis.

Twitter posts

A report in The Times recently claimed that the band were planning a run of dates at London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park, as well as a prospective headline slot at Glastonbury.

In response to the article a fan described Heaton Park as a “terrible venue for concerts”. Liam then replied: “See you down the front.”

When another fan asked when the reunion would be announced, Gallagher joked: “Next Friday.”

Liam Gallagher performing at TRNSMT Festival 2024 ( Getty Images )

In a separate tweet, Liam also cryptically wrote: “I never did like that word FORMER”.

Cardiff gig

Liam has previously voiced a desire to reform the band, with Noel’s reluctance the apparent sticking point., During a set in Cardiff this year, Liam dedicated Oasis’s “Half The World Away” to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.

Oasis band members Noel and Liam Gallagher (Zak Hussein/PA) ( PA Archive )

Gene Gallagher

Earlier this month, Liam’s musician son Gene said in an interview that he “get the feeling” his father would be up for reforming the band.

“I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints,” he said.

The reserved seat

At a Liam Gallagher gig back in June, one fan spotted a “reserved for Noel Gallagher” seat in a hospitality box. Noel did not, however, show up for the concert.