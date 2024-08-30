Support truly

A much-loved EastEnders star has surprised fans by publicly asking Oasis if she can perform on their forthcoming tour.

The Mancunian group announced they would be reuniting, 15 years after an explosive split between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher broke up the band, on Tuesday (27 August) with shows scheduled in Manchester, Edinburgh and London.

A Liam Gallagher fan club X/Twitter account asked fans who they wanted to see announced as Oasis’ support act following the reconciliation, leading to the soap star throwing her hat in the ring to be considered for the role.

Cheryl Fergison, 59, who played fan favourite Heather Trott on the soap from 2007 to 2012 and exited the series when Heather met an untimely death at the hands of Ben Mitchell, made clear she’d love to get up on stage with Liam and Noel.

Writing on X/Twitter, she told Oasis: “Get in touch boys…you couldn’t wish for a better Supernova while building up your Wonder Wall…it will be a proper Glory Day!”

Since leaving EastEnders, Fergison has appeared in other TV programmes, including the BBC Charles Dickens series Dodger, as well as performing in pantomime productions of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Fans found the former soap star’s latest employment tactic hilarious, with one person commenting: “I’m rooting for you chez,” while another supporter added: “Wishing you the best of luck with that.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed Oasis’ reunion on Tuesday (27 August) morning, following weeks of fan speculation and endless clues.

Announcing their reunion, the band said in a highly anticipated statement: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Unverified reports are claiming that Liam and Noel stand to make as much as £50m between them from the shows alone, with likely additional boosts from merch sales, sponsorship deals and other branding.

Cheryl Fergison on ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

While Liam has hit back at claims he and his older brother are only doing the tour for the cash, it will certainly come in handy, not least for Noel who was reported to have paid out a £20m settlement in the divorce from his ex-wife, Sara MacDonald.

There are also claims that the reunion tour could boost the UK’s economy by around £350m as fans splash out on hotels, merch, travel, tickets and shopping. This is similar to the estimated uplift created by the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

You can read more about how to get tickets to see Oasis next year here.