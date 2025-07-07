‘Remarkable’ true story of Oasis dog on band’s concert graphics revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s reunion may have been the focus of much hype over the weekend, as the brothers reunited for the first Oasis gig in 16 years, but eagle-eyed fans spotted something altogether more striking in the background of their comeback show.

Held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday (4 July) and Saturday (5 July) to over 75,000 fans each night, Oasis’s sold out show opened to rave reviews and was dubbed “the rock reunion to end them all” five-star review by The Independent.

But during a performance of “Roll With It”, a dog was projected onto huge screens in a multi-coloured and kaleidoscopic graphic behind Liam, leaving many flummoxed.

Dog sanctuary founder Niall Harbison has now revealed the dog is, in fact, a pooch named Buttons who was rescued from an animal sanctuary in Thailand by Liam and his partner Debbie.

“Most people were probably looking at @liamgallagher and @oasis last night on stage,” he wrote in a thread on X/Twitter. “Look a little closer and you’ll spot a dog called Buttons. Her’s is a remarkable story.”

He continued: “Buttons was a little puppy who walked into our sanctuary in Thailand in the middle of the jungle just as it was getting built. She had been abandoned. She kept coming back daily for food and hoping for company. Day after day Buttons came back. I eventually took her in and put her up for adoption.”

Liam Gallagher pictured with his rescue dog Buttons ( Instagram/NiallHarbison )

Harbison, of Happy Doggo, explained that the musician and his partner had been keeping tabs on the process.

“Little did I know but Liam and his partner Debbie had been following,” he explained. “After a long process she was adopted to them in the UK. Buttons has grown into a beloved member of the family and landed on her paws.”

The dog rescuer went on to praise Liam for his support of the charity and his donations over the years, and comedically acknowledged that the Thai ridgeback is not aware of how well known his dad is.

“Liam has been a big support of @wearehappydoggo and donated his globe from the last tour to raise funds,” he continued. “I don’t think buttons realises her dad is a rock star. She just loves her humans. Two years ago she was abandoned as a puppy in Thailand. Buttons set out to make herself a better life by sneaking in to our sanctuary. She certainly did that!!”

He concluded: “So if you are wondering why there is a dog on the @oasis screens now you know. Well done buttons. I think you can say you’ve made it when your dad has you on the big screen.”