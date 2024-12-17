Jonas Brothers fans erupt as Nick Jonas appears to show support for Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nick Jonas has subtly shared his support for billionaire CEO Elon Musk on social media — and the singer’s fans weren’t happy about it.

The Jonas Brothers singer on Tuesday engaged in a friendly exchange with Musk on his X/Twitter platform. The Tesla owner had shared a post in response to an article from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which claimed that Tesla’s profits are “up 100 percent” since President-elect Donald Trump won the November election.

Musk responded to the post with a famous GIF of the Jonas Brothers spinning around a small wooden coffee table.

“My, how the tables have turned!” the father of 12 wrote with the GIF, which featured Jonas and his famous brothers Kevin and Joe.

Just three hours later, Jonas quote tweeted Musk’s post with a nod to the Jonas Brothers’ iconic 2006 cover of the song “Year 3000.” Alongside a photo of the SpaceX founder, he wrote: “Take us to the Year 3000.”

open image in gallery Jonas Brothers fans tell Nick Jonas to ‘delete’ his post in response to Elon Musk ( Getty Images )

However, it didn’t take long for fans of the former Disney Channel star to share their disappointment in his supposed support for Musk.

“I DID NOT HAVE A CRUSH ON NICK JONAS FOR THIS TO HAPPEN OH MY GOD,” one fan emphatically exclaimed in response.

“Tweeting at Elon Musk is definitely a choice,” another person said sarcastically.

“Thank god I’ve never been a Nick girl,” a third user wrote.

“And just like that ...You ruined everything AGAIN Nicholas,” said another, aptly highlighting that it was Jonas who initiated the band’s initial split in 2013.

open image in gallery Nick Jonas responds to post from Elon Musk ( X/Twitter )

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that “‘Year 3000’ isn’t even your song,” noting that it’s actually a cover from the British pop rock band Busted.

“Also, delete,” they added.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Nick Jonas for comment.

Musk’s net worth has only grown since he publicly backed Musk buddy Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The tech entrepreneur was tapped by Trump to lead the newly created department of government efficiency alongside fellow billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Last week, Musk’s net worth ballooned to $439 billion after SpaceX and its investors agreed to buy $1.25 billion of insider shares. The move instantly valued the company at $350 billion, Bloomberg reported, and increased the founder’s net worth by a cool $50 billion.

As for Jonas, the “Lovebug” singer has often kept his political affiliations to himself. The father of one previously supported Democratic president Joe Biden following his election win in 2020.

“YES MR. PRESIDENT ELECT!!!” Jonas wrote on X after Biden beat Trump in his reelection campaign.

In 2016, Jonas and his Camp Rock co-star, Demi Lovato, canceled a series of joint shows in North Carolina to protest the state’s passing of the controversial House Bill 2 (HB2), also known as the “bathroom bill,” which required transgender people to use bathrooms that matched the sex on their birth certificate, a policy backed by Trump.