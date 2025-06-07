Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The popular Christian rock band Newsboys has issued a statement after an investigation revealed allegations of sexual assault against lead singer Michael Tait.

Tait, 59, mysteriously exited the band in January after 15 years.

Earlier this week, an investigation by Christian media outlet The Roys Report shared claims by three men who said Tait befriended and sexually assaulted them on tours in 2004, 2010, and 2014.

On Thursday, the band shared a note on Instagram, one day after the report was published, responding to the allegations.

“Last night our hearts were shattered when we read the news alleging drug abuse and inappropriate sexual actions by our former lead singer, Michael Tait,” read the statement, which was shared by the band's current lineup of Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis, Duncan Phillips and Adam Agee.

“While Michael has not addressed these allegations, we are devastated even by the implications,” the group continued. “The four of us are husbands and fathers. Between the four of us, we have fourteen children. Our wives and children have made many sacrifices while we have dedicated our lives to playing music together that glorifies God.”

open image in gallery Three men have accused Tait of sexual assault ( Getty Images )

They added, “We are horrified, heartbroken, and angry at this report and in many ways, we feel as if we and our families have been deceived for the last fifteen years.”

Before departing the band in January, Tait “confessed to us and our management” that he “had been living a double-life,” the band members wrote, adding that they “never imagined that it could be this bad.”

Representatives for Tait, formerly of the group DC Talk, did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Tait previously announced his departure from Newsboys on January 16, writing on Instagram that it was a “monumental and heartfelt decision” that “has been a shock to even myself.”

“But amidst prayer and fasting, I have clarity that this is the right decision,” he continued in his announcement.

“My heart remains focused on spreading hope and love in everything I do. Thank you for walking this journey with me. I'm forever grateful,” he concluded.

He joined Newsboys in 2009, taking over from band co-founder and then-lead vocalist Peter Furler. Under Tait’s stewardship, the band released Born Again (2010), the smash worship album God’s Not Dead (2011), and follow-ups like Restart (2013) and Stand (2021),

Away from music, Tait has been open about his conservative political views, first endorsing Ted Cruz for president in 2016 before supporting Donald Trump, opposing his impeachment in 2019 and performing at an Evangelicals for Trump concert in January 2020.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you are in the UK, Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.