Christian rock band Newsboys respond to singer Michael Tait sexual assault allegations
Tait is accused of sexual assault by three men
The popular Christian rock band Newsboys has issued a statement after an investigation revealed allegations of sexual assault against lead singer Michael Tait.
Tait, 59, mysteriously exited the band in January after 15 years.
Earlier this week, an investigation by Christian media outlet The Roys Report shared claims by three men who said Tait befriended and sexually assaulted them on tours in 2004, 2010, and 2014.
On Thursday, the band shared a note on Instagram, one day after the report was published, responding to the allegations.
“Last night our hearts were shattered when we read the news alleging drug abuse and inappropriate sexual actions by our former lead singer, Michael Tait,” read the statement, which was shared by the band's current lineup of Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis, Duncan Phillips and Adam Agee.
“While Michael has not addressed these allegations, we are devastated even by the implications,” the group continued. “The four of us are husbands and fathers. Between the four of us, we have fourteen children. Our wives and children have made many sacrifices while we have dedicated our lives to playing music together that glorifies God.”
They added, “We are horrified, heartbroken, and angry at this report and in many ways, we feel as if we and our families have been deceived for the last fifteen years.”
Before departing the band in January, Tait “confessed to us and our management” that he “had been living a double-life,” the band members wrote, adding that they “never imagined that it could be this bad.”
Representatives for Tait, formerly of the group DC Talk, did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.
Tait previously announced his departure from Newsboys on January 16, writing on Instagram that it was a “monumental and heartfelt decision” that “has been a shock to even myself.”
“But amidst prayer and fasting, I have clarity that this is the right decision,” he continued in his announcement.
“My heart remains focused on spreading hope and love in everything I do. Thank you for walking this journey with me. I'm forever grateful,” he concluded.
He joined Newsboys in 2009, taking over from band co-founder and then-lead vocalist Peter Furler. Under Tait’s stewardship, the band released Born Again (2010), the smash worship album God’s Not Dead (2011), and follow-ups like Restart (2013) and Stand (2021),
Away from music, Tait has been open about his conservative political views, first endorsing Ted Cruz for president in 2016 before supporting Donald Trump, opposing his impeachment in 2019 and performing at an Evangelicals for Trump concert in January 2020.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you are in the UK, Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.