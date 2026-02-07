Neil Young cancels UK and European tour dates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neil Young has cancelled his upcoming summer tour of the UK and Europe.

The 80-year-old music legend was due to kick off a run of 2026 tour dates at the Eden Project in Cornwall in June with his band the Chrome Hearts, before stops in Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Young and his band were then set to travel to France and the Netherlands, before concluding their tour in Udine in Italy in July.

In a short statement posted on his website on Friday (6 February), Young confirmed that he would no longer be heading to Europe and apologised for letting down his fans.

“I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time,” he wrote.

“Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time.

“I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well.”

open image in gallery Young had been set to perform across the UK and Europe in the summer ( Getty Images )

Ticket holders will receive a full refund.

The Chrome Hearts were formed in 2024, following the cancellation of Young’s tour with Crazy Horse, his long-time backing group.

The band comprises guitarist Micah Nelson, drummer Anthony LoGerfo, bassist Corey McCormick and organist Spooner Oldham.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters had been slated to join Young as the support act on selected tour dates.

open image in gallery Young recently gave the people of Greenland access to his archives ( Getty Images )

Young made headlines last month when he gave access to his entire digital archive to the people of Greenland as a gesture of solidarity amid Donald Trump’s threats to annex the territory, which is part of Denmark.

“I’m honored to give a free year’s access to neilyoungarchives.com to all our friends in Greenland,” Young wrote on his website.

“I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government.”

“It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality,” he continued.

“This is an offer of peace and love. All the music I made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example.”