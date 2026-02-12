Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country singer Nat Myers has addressed some of the negative comments he’s received from followers one year after revealing his incurable cancer diagnosis.

Myers recently posted an Instagram Reel featuring a series of images from his time in the hospital last year after being diagnosed with a sarcoma, or cancer in the bone and tissue. In the post's caption, he reflected on the support he received from his loved ones.

“A year ago today I went into a hospital and nearly never got out,” he wrote. “I learned something had been tryna kill me, but it ain’t trying hard enough. I stood at the doorway of death, and became a brother of Lazarus, and a servant of Janus, the two-headed god of beginnings, ends, transitions, and time. The Lord delivered me I have no doubt. He made me see both the curses and the blessings. I continue to chase the ungraspable phantom of life and shall for some time.”

Myers then shared a comment from a follower who said “they hope the cancer takes me” and that the singer is “the worst thing that happened to blues music since s*** gone electric.”

“I’m sad to say I won’t be headed nowhere,” Myers’s lengthy caption continued. “Every moment I learn to live again. It’s nice knowing there are people praying on my downfall, cuz I have an army prayin otherwise. We’ll see how my heart weighs against the feather one day, but not today, and not tomorrow.”

open image in gallery Myers revealed he was diagnosed with a sarcoma in February 2025 ( Getty Images )

The caption concluded as the singer expressed his gratitude toward those who have been by his side throughout his cancer diagnosis.

“My love is infinite for my friends, for the music, and the family that brought me up here,” he wrote. “I have tasted many medicines, but there is none more powerful. Persist, endure, and thrive. And find you some good nurses and doctors. I can attest they can save a lost cause.”

Myers first revealed his cancer diagnosis last year, when he explained on Instagram that he originally thought he had a lung infection, which turned out to be a sarcoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, a sarcoma is a broad group of cancers that occur in the bones and soft tissue of the body.

“Doctors of varying humanity have given me days, or weeks to live, but I live by my odds and not theirs,” Myers said at the time. “I am currently looking for the next opportunities to overcome this cool deck of cards I’ve been dealt. I’ve been taken off most my IV’s and gotten off a lot of the drugs they had me on.”

Myers’ latest Instagram post sparked dozens of comments from fans wishing him well in the face of the cancer diagnosis and negative remarks.

“We are so happy you are still here, beating the odds. So proud of you,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glad you are on the earth with us, Nat. You’re a treasure.”