Mumford And Sons announced as headliner for BST Hyde Park 2026

Indie folk band Mumford and Sons have been announced as a headliner for next summer’s BST Hyde Park festival, marking a significant return a decade after their last performance at the central London event.

The group, celebrated for tracks including 'Little Lion Man' and 'The Cave', is set to grace the Great Oak Stage on July 4.

The band expressed their deep connection to the venue, stating: "Hyde Park is woven into our story, it’s where so many memories were made. Coming back a decade later, with all this new music, feels incredibly special. London is and always will be the band’s home. We can’t wait."

Rock band The War On Drugs will also perform on July 4, with additional acts yet to be revealed. Other headliners confirmed for this year’s BST festival include Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, US group Maroon 5, dance pop artist Pitbull, and country star Garth Brooks.

Formed in London in 2007, Mumford And Sons – comprising singer Marcus Mumford, bassist Ted Dwane, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Lovett – recently saw their album Rushmere debut at number one on the UK chart in April.

Their forthcoming album, Prizefighter, featuring collaborations with artists such as Chris Stapleton and Hozier, is scheduled for release on February 13 next year.

Mumford & Sons released 'Rushmere' in March ( James Marcus Haney )

Their 2025 album Rushmere earned a three-star review from The Independent’s Helen Brown.

“Standout song ‘Truth’ is driven by a ragged tumble of a blues riff; Mumford’s raw vocals summon fire while his bandmates lay down soothing AM-retro backing vocals like blankets on dusty desert ground,” writes Brown.

“Slower moments come with the delicate wash of ‘Anchor’ (with the singer lamenting a life ‘on the run’) and ‘Monochrome,’ a prettily finger-picked, piano-sprinkled track with a Beatles ‘Blackbird’ lilt. Cobb is a massive, memorabilia-collecting superfan of the Fab Four, and seemingly couldn’t wait to coax a little of that heritage out of the first British band he’s worked with.”

Jim King, chief executive of live music company AEG Presents, highlighted the importance of their return: "Their last Hyde Park show was a milestone for BST. Having them return at this moment in their career is something we’re incredibly proud of."

Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 4 at 10 am.