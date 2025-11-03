Morrissey cancels two tour dates due to ‘extreme exhaustion’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morrissey has cancelled two tour dates in Mexico, citing “extreme exhaustion”.

The controversial former Smiths singer had been due to play in Mexico City on 31 October and Guadalajara on 4 November as part of his ongoing world tour.

However, Morrissey, real name Steven Patrick Morrissey, pulled out of the performances for reasons of his health.

An announcement on Instagram read: “We are informing the public in Mexico City and Guadalajara that, due to the artist’s extreme exhaustion, Morrissey’s concerts scheduled for October 31st at the Palacio de los Deportes and November 4th at the Auditorio Telmex have been cancelled.”

Refunds are being offered to ticket-holders for the affected dates.

Morrissey has yet to issue a statement on the cancellation; on his website, he shared a link to his 1992 single “I Know It’s Gonna Happen Someday”, alongside a line of Mexican flag emojis.

After his Mexico dates, Morrissey had been set to continue his tour of South America, with performances in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

This is not the first time the singer has had to cancel scheduled gigs in recent months.

Morrissey pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

In September, two tour dates in Mashantucket, Connecticut and Boston, Massachusetts were cancelled, with the singer stating that a “credible threat to his life” had been made.

A statement read: “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonight's engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding.”

That month, a 26-year-old man from Ottawa, Canada, was separately released on bail after allegedly making a threat to kill Morrissey at his show in the city.

As Ottawa Citizen reports, the man allegedly posted on social media site Bluesky: “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.”

In April, Morrissey also pulled out of two gigs in the US due to a “severe sinusitis attack” that caused him to be admitted to hospital. And in June, Morrissey called off a Stockholm date, explaining that his band were “travel-weary beyond belief”.