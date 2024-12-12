Mobo Awards founder Kanya King diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kanya King, founder of the Mobo Awards, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The entrepreneur from Kilburn, London founded the ceremony that has been celebrating Black music and culture since 1996. Many emerging artists have launched successful careers off the back of recognition at the event.

The news comes shortly after the most recent nominations for the 2025 awards were announced, with Ghetts, Jorja Smith, Beyoncé and Central Cee leading.

In a statement on Instagram, King confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer and that the news “was something I never saw coming and I am still processing this unexpected reality.”

She continued, “While this journey will undoubtedly be challenging, I’ve always believed in finding meaning through adversity.”

She said, “This diagnosis isn’t the end of my story - it’s a chance to inspire resilience, raise awareness, use this moment to not only fight my own battle but to amplify the message of early detection and the importance of proactively taking charge of your health.

“If my story can save just one life, then it’s a story worth telling.”

King was awarded an award for Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2018 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours list that year.

King founded the awards celebrating Black music and culture in 1996 ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday (11 December) it was announced she would be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Mobos in 2025 for creating a “globally respected brand” and to recognise how she had “transformed the landscape for Black artists” through her work.

For the first time in its history, the Awards will take place in Newcastle, at the Utilita Arena on 18 February.

“It’s been a labour of love,” she told The Guardian in an interview about the awards in 2018. “I’ve put my life and soul into this fight over the years, while being told that, you know, inequality is fine and there’s no problem. I’ve been fighting for a long time to try to break down barriers … it’s been challenging and isolating.”

Speaking about what has driven her she said, “I have a bigger purpose in my life. My father died at young age, and seeing people not have the opportunity to achieve their dreams, that’s what motivates and drives me.

“Growing up, there were so many people who were incredibly talented but were missing out. You shouldn’t have to create an event or create a business to get into certain industries.”