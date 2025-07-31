Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Mike Posner has disowned the lyrics to his hit record “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” as “none of them are true anymore”.

The 37-year-old musician, who says he’s “grown into a new man”, topped the official UK Top 40 chart with Norwegian group SeeB’s remix of his track in 2016, where it remained in the No 1 position for four weeks.

The song opens with the line: “I took a pill in Ibiza to show Avicii I was cool,” then lists the largely negative consequences of the experience.

Posner wrote the song after taking ecstasy with Swedish dance musician Avicii in a club on the Balearic island. The popular DJ died by suicide in 2018, aged 28, following a series of mental health struggles.

Writing on X/Twitter on his 37th birthday, Posner said that he feels “proud to look at the song lyrics and know that none of them are true anymore”, 11 years after he first wrote them.

Posner said: “I love myself more than ever, no longer do s*** that harms my body to try and get people to like me,” adding he has fostered a community of “the most loving high-powered friends in the world”.

The singer revealed that, over the past decade, he’s undertaken physical challenges, like climbing Mount Everest, as well as emotional challenges, such as overcoming his fear of intimacy.

open image in gallery Mike Posner has disowned the lyrics to his hit record ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’ as ‘none of them are true anymore’ ( Getty )

Posner said he is now in “the healthiest and most beautiful relationship” he’s ever had after realising how much “having a wife and a family would actually mean” to him.

He told his followers: “I love you. If you're going through s*** right now, keep going, you have no idea how good your life may be in 10 years.”

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza” caused controversy upon its release in 2016, with Ibiza’s tourism chiefs saying Posner had “typecast” the island.

open image in gallery The singer reached the number one spot with the song in the UK in 2016 ( Getty )

Others questioned the BBC’s judgement in adding Seeb’s remix of the song to their A-list, due to the drug references included in its lyrics.

Speaking to The Independent at the time, Posner said: “A poet’s job is to write the truth and I did take drugs and people do take drugs.

“I think the problem is a lot of the art that we curate on our radio stations and on our TVs is that we only look at the beautiful parts of life and we pretend like there’s nothing but positive emotions floating around.”