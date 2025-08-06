80s icon Midge Ure reschedules months of shows for ‘urgent treatment’
The Ultravox frontman says doctors have discovered a health issue
Scottish musician Midge Ure has announced that he is rescheduling all his upcoming shows from September onwards.
The 71-year-old frontman of electronic pop group Ultravox, widely known for their iconic 80s track “Vienna”, revealed the decision stems from a health issue that "requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery".
Ure explained the medical condition was discovered during a recent routine check-up.
The rescheduled performances include dates across Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe.
“It is with great sadness and difficulty that I have to reschedule all shows planned from September onwards,” Ure said in a statement posted on his website.
“During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery.
“I know many of you travel great distances, often across borders to attend the shows, and I never take that support for granted. I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this causes to your plans.”
Ure said he remains “fully committed” to performing all shows currently scheduled for August.
“I’m looking forward to being out there with you for as long as I’m able.”
He reassured fans that his previously announced A Man Of Two Worlds Tour, due to take place in May and June of 2026, is “very much going ahead”.
Announced in July, the 2026 tour promises to offer a “rare and deeply personal concert experience” for fans by bringing together album favourites with “cinematic instrumentals”.
Ure’s statement continued: “I’m aiming to be back on the road again as soon as possible and looking forward to getting back out there and sharing this music with you all.
“My team and I are working closely with promoters to reschedule the affected dates, and we’ll share updates on my Facebook page as soon as we have them. I kindly ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family during this difficult time.”
He ended the statement saying: “Thank you, as always, for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support. It truly means a great deal. With thanks and love, Midge.”
Ure, who co-wrote “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” for Band Aid, has also enjoyed success as part of bands like Slik, Rich Kids, Thin Lizzy and Visage.
