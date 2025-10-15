Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Jackson has received approximately $65 million in benefits from her late father Michael’s estate, according to new legal documents filed by the estate’s executors.

The 27-year-old, who is the only daughter of the King of Pop, has been involved in lengthy legal proceedings this year over her allegations that lawyers are “skimming money” from the estate.

In a new filing in response to those claims, seen by People, executors John Branca and John McClain have hit back at allegations of mismanagement, pointing out that Paris Jackson has received substantial benefits.

“Few have benefited more from the Executors’ business judgment than Petitioner herself, who has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits,” the filing claims.

“She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009.”

The Independent has contacted Paris’s representatives for comment.

Paris Jackson (right) claimed she found irregularities in payments made by her father Michael's estate ( Getty )

Despite his immense musical legacy, Michael Jackson’s financial situation was widely reported to have been in disarray at the time of his death in late June 2009.

The recent filing from his executors quotes prior praise from a judge as it states: “The Executors’ business judgment has taken an estate that ‘started out as nothing but debt and substantial ongoing obligations’ and ‘turned [it] into a $2 billion estate’ — an estate that is now ‘a powerhouse and a force in the music business today.’”

After Jackson’s death, his estate’s beneficiaries were named as his three children: sons Prince and Bigi and daughter Paris.

However, in the past year, a public rift has grown between Paris and the estate’s executors. She has repeatedly raised concerns about “irregular payments” being made from her father’s estate.

In a July 2025 legal filing, she expressed concern about the practice of executors granting “so-called ‘premium payments’ for unrecorded attorney time.”

Jackson’s legal team argued that the payments reflect poorly on the executors of the estate, writing: “These irregular payments raise serious and substantial questions about Executors’ ability to effectively supervise counsel… and refraining from wasteful, six-figure gift-giving to themselves and their colleagues.”

The fees in question relate to work done in 2018, and the time it has taken the estate’s executors to respond to the court’s questions about the payments is part of Paris’s complaint.

In August 2024, it was reported that Jackson’s estate had been given the go-ahead by a Los Angeles appeals court to sell a portion of the late pop icon’s songs to Sony Music Group for about $600 million.