Rap producer Metro Boomin sued over alleged rape that caused pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Music producer Metro Boomin is being sued by a woman who claims he raped her in 2016 – an incident that allegedly resulted in an unwanted and terminated pregnancy.

Vanessa LeMaistre filed the complaint against the Grammy-nominated rap producer, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on Tuesday (October 29). In the lawsuit, obtained by The Independent, LeMaistre claimed the incident occurred at a recording studio in California around September 2016.

In a statement denying the allegations, Wayne’s attorney Lawrence Hinkle II called LeMaistre’s lawsuit a “pure shakedown.”

“These are false accusations. Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”

In the filing, LeMaistre describes meeting Wayne in Las Vegas in 2016 through a mutual friend, after which they struck up a friendship.

The two “had several discussions about music and life in general,” leading them to spend time together at Wayne’s recording studio.

In the alleged September 2016 incident, Wayne is said to have offered LeMaistre a shot of alcohol at the studio. LeMaistre also “took half a Xanax, which she used to help get through difficult days and numb the pain.”

open image in gallery Metro Boomin’s attorneys denied LeMaistre’s allegations, calling the lawsuit a ‘pure shakedown’ ( Getty Images )

She claims she lost consciousness after taking the drink, and regained consciousness in a hotel room “with Wayne on top of her.” LeMaistre describes drifting in and out of consciousness while Wayne performed oral sex on her. “Ms. LeMaistre, completely confused, overwhelmed and traumatized by the brief flashes of memory she had, was desperate to get out of the room,” the lawsuit reads.

Wayne then led her to a vehicle parked outside, it adds, where she was driven back to her car at the recording studio.

Following the alleged incident, LeMaistre learned she was pregnant and later underwent an abortion. “Given the recent loss of her son and the traumatic cause of her pregnancy, Ms. LeMaistre knew that she could not continue the pregnancy and maintain any semblance of her declining mental health,” the filing states. “As a result, Ms. LeMaistre had an abortion in November 2016.”

The lawsuit also points to lyrics in a 2017 song produced by Wayne, titled “Rap Saved Me,” performed by 21 Savage and Offset. LeMaistre’s lawyers point to the lyrics of the song, which they claim referred to the 2016 incident: “She took a Xanny, then she fainted / I’m from the gutter, ain’t no changing / From the gutter, rap saved me / She drive me crazy, have my baby.”

open image in gallery Metro Boomin rose to fame for his frequent collaborations with Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Migos ( Getty Images for MTV )

“The lyrics were horrifying for Ms. LeMaistre to hear over and over again,” her attorneys state, adding that Wayne was someone she “truly believed to be her friend but turned out to be her worst nightmare.”

In a statement, LeMaistre’s attorneys added: “Metro Boomin has built a successful career with lyrics and social media that are not only offensive but also explicitly outline his intentions to harm women. These are more than mere words, and it’s time for him to be held accountable for his manipulative tactics and unacceptable behavior.”

The music producer is known for his frequent collaborations with Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Migos. In 2023, he earned a Grammy nomination for Producer of the Year.

Wayne notably became embroiled in Lamar’s recent feud with Drake after he featured the Compton rapper on the track “Like That,” off his collaborative album with Future, We Don’t Trust You. He later released the diss track beat “BBL Drizzy,” alluding to rumors that Drake underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

The Independent has contacted Wayne’s representatives for further comment.

LeMaistre is suing Wayne for battery, sexual battery, and three further violations of California’s civil codes. She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)