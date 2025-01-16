Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man accused of assault at New York gym

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Method Man has reportedly been accused of repeatedly punching a man in the face during an altercation at a gym in Staten Island, New York, according to reports.

The 53-year-old Wu-Tang Clan rapper and The Wire actor, real name Clifford Smith, was allegedly involved in the incident at a Crunch Fitness gym. The New York Post quoted law enforcement sources as claiming Smith punched a man in the face seven times “with a closed fist.”

Those sources say the alleged assault stemmed from a relationship the 28-year-old man had with the musician’s daughter over a decade ago. The victim is said to have reported being in pain but refused medical attention.

A complaint report was filed with the NYPD, but according to sources Smith was not arrested.

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for Method Man said: “Mr Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”

Method Man attends the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in October 2024 ( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Method Man has juggled acting and rapping since first making his name as a member of East Coast rap crew Wu-Tang Clan in the 1990s. He played a key role in the group’s seminal 1993 record Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and released his debut solo album Tical in 1994.

In 2023, he was part of the all-star celebration of the 50th anniversary of rap at the Grammy Awards, which also included appearances from the likes of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Ice T, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa. Last month, he appeared as a guest star on Snoop Dogg’s album Missionary along with Eminem, 50 Cent, Sting, Jelly Roll, Tom Petty and Jhené Aiko.

As an actor, he is known for his recurring roles in a trio of HBO series, starring as Tug Daniels in Oz, Melvin “Cheese” Wagstaff in The Wire, and Rodney in The Deuce. He has also appeared in numerous films including 187 (1997), Belly (1998), How High (2001), Garden State (2004), The Wackness (2008), Venom (2005), Red Tails (2012), Keanu (2016), and The Cobbler (2014).

In 1996, he won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” with Mary J. Blige. Last May, he made an appearance at Blige’s Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival.

He has been in a relationship with his wife Tamika since 1992, and the couple married in 2001. They have three children together: son Shakuan; and girl-boy twins Cheyenne and Raekwon.