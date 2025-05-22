Metallica announces brand new tour dates across the UK and Ireland
This will mark the fourth year of the metal band’s record-breaking tour
Metallica have announced the UK and European dates for their M72 tour.
Extending their already ongoing tour into 2026, this will mark the heavy metal band’s fourth year of their record-breaking run of shows. The tour is celebrating their eleventh studio album 72 Seasons.
In June, they will return to the UK and Ireland for performances in Dublin, Glasgow and Cardiff, before playing two nights at the London Stadium on 3 and 5 July. They previously performed at the Download Festival in 2023.
In May, they will perform across Europe in Athens, Bucharest, Chorzów, Frankfurt, Zurich, Berlin, Bologna and Budapest.
As per tradition, the metal icons will continue their ambitious “No Repeat Weekends” policy. For cities lucky enough to garner two shows, both nights will feature entirely different setlists and supporting acts.
These supporting stars include the likes of Gojira, Pantera, Knocked Loose and Avatar.
These two concert stints will include the band’s first shows in Frankfurt and Dublin since the 2009 World Magnetic Tour, as well as their return to Budapest and London. The rest of the tour’s dates will be one-night only shows.
With thir unique circular stage and full-scale production, the tour has already received high praise from critics, with Billboard dubbing it “an altogether life-affirming experience”.
Since first opening in April 2023, the M72 tour has already seen Metallica play to some four million fans.
Two-night tickets for the “No Repeat Weekends” as well as single-night tickets will go on sale at 10am BTS next Friday (May 30), while fanclub presale begins at 11am next Tuesday (May 27). Tour dates and ticket links for all shows can be found here. A portion of proceeds from every ticket will go to local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation.
Metallica are currently out on the 2025 North American leg of the tour, having broken a 43-year-old attendance record at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse back in April. Their performance at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium on Wednesday 7 May triggered a small earthquake.
In March, they also announced an “immersive” new VR concert film which will be shot in Mexico City.
