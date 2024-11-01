Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed why she lied to Gayle King about her sexual relationship with Tory Lanez in her documentary, In Her Words.

The rapper, 29, reflected on her CBS Mornings interview with King in April 2022, which took place eight months before Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of shooting the “Hot Girl Summer” artist in the foot at a 2020 party. In the Amazon Prime Video documentary, Megan admitted that when King asked her if she had sex with Tory at all, she didn’t tell the truth because she felt it was “irrelevant” to the conversation about the shooting.

“Yes, b****. I lied to Gayle King, b****. First of all, I ain’t know that b**** was even finna ask me about that s***. I thought we was gonna talk about this shooting,” Meghan said.

“Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That’s not what this is about,” she continued, adding that they had sex “once, maybe twice on a drunk night.”

“You kept catching me out of my f***ing mind,” Megan said.

Back in 2022, the 69-year-old news anchor sat down with the “WAP” rapper for an in-depth interview about the shooting incident. “What was the nature of your relationship with Tory Lanez because he has led people to believe that it was a sexual relationship,” King asked Megan on CBS Mornings at the time. “That you two were dating? What was the nature?”

Megan Thee Stallion felt Gayle King’s questions about her relationship with Tory Lanez were ‘irrelevant’ to their 2022 interview about the shooting ( Getty Images )

The “Savage” rapper replied that they “were not dating” but “were really close” friends who “hung out, like, every day.”

When King pressed further, asking if they had “an intimate relationship,” the Houston native responded: “Like sexual? Umm, I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory.”

During Lanez’s shooting trial in December 2022, Megan – real name Megan Pete – later testified in Los Angeles court that she indeed lied to King about their sexual relationship. Lane was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Following Megan’s Prime Video documentary, which dropped on October 31, King responded to the “Body” rapper’s comments about their 2022 sit-down interview in a video shared to Instagram.

“I’m just sitting here minding my own business. People are reaching out to me, saying, ‘Hey Gayle, Megan Thee Stallion just called you a b****,’” King said. “I know you’re expecting me to… maybe you’re thinking I have something negative to say. I do not. I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Megan Thee Stallion.”