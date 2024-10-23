Nineties musician Matthew Sweet suffers huge stroke while on tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Matthew Sweet has suffered a “debilitating” stroke while on tour in Toronto.

The Nineties singer, 60, who is best known for his hits “Sick of Myself” and “Girlfriend”, will require weeks of rehabilitation in order to recover from the shock health scare.

Sweet has been forced to cancel the remainder of his US tour dates, with his family and longtime manager Russell Carter setting up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the star’s medical expenses.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Carter said Matthew was admitted to Toronto Western Hospital on Saturday, 12 October where he “was put into excellent care and taken out of immediate danger”.

“Matthew was transferred to a rehabilitation center back home in Omaha today where he will undergo extensive therapy. He is now on a long, difficult road to recovery,” he said.

He continued: “All of us who know and love Matthew have hope for a speedy recovery. Matthew has always been intensely focused and tenacious in all of his endeavors — not only in his recording career, but in all of his artistic and intellectual pursuits.

“I am confident that his signature determination will serve him well as he focuses now on recovery to good health.”

In a post to Sweet’s social media accounts, ticket holders to his cancelled tour dates were told: “Matthew needs to pause travelling for a period of recovery. We hope to have Matthew and his band back out on the road in 2025. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

Sweet’s family and management team have said in their GoFundMe campaign they predict the star’s medical expenses could amount to $250,000 (£192,527) and appealed to fans for donations.

“The doctors and hospital care in Toronto were instrumental in saving Matthew’s life, but health care is not free for Americans in Canada,” the post says.

“He must now be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation centre, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks.

“He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery. Needless to say, the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming...Your thoughts, love, and support will mean the world to him. But please donate financially if you possibly can. Matthew will be forever grateful to you.”

Over 2,000 fans have already donated to Sweet’s fundraising page with donations surpassing $119,273 (£91,854) in just one day of the campaign going live.

“Get well Matthew!! Your fans got your back,” one person wrote as they sent in their contribution.

“Wishing you the best of luck & a speedy recovery, my friend,” another fan added.