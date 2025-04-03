Mark Ronson says he was rushed to hospital after injuring himself during set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Ronson has said he had to be rushed to hospital after injuring himself during a gig.

The DJ and producer, 49, posted a photo from his hospital bed and gave fans an update on his condition.

“That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice,” the “Uptown Funk” producer said. “Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway,”

The house PA is the speaker equipment present at the club or venue where the artist is performing, and the stage monitor refers to a speaker system facing the DJ or performer that allows them to hear the music mix over the sound of the crowd.

Drew Elliot, America's Next Top Model consultant and global creative director of MAC Cosmetics, commented on Ronson’s post, writing: “Always putting the audience first. Feel better.”

Interior Design Masters host Alan Carr wrote: “Oh no!! Get well soon - love the hashtag though,” referring to Ronson’s play on Lady Gaga hit “Born This Way”.

Last week, Ronson announced his memoirs, Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City, and performed a five-hour set in New York to promote it.

“It chronicles three of my great loves: the art of DJing with all its emotional highs and lows, the electric energy of New York after dark, and the wild, wonderful clubland characters who became my second family,” the multiple Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, describing his memoirs.

“This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity — a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.”

Last week, Ronson shared another post detailing the toll that performing took on him. “Pulled my camo record bags out of storage and filled them with 300 dusty ass records to play my first vinyl sets in 19 (?) years…I woke up today with my hands shredded, my ears shot, my lower back stiff as concrete, and FULLY BACK IN LOVE WITH DJING AGAIN. I f***ing love you New York.”

The Oscar winner and his wife, Grace Gummer, recently confirmed they were expecting their second child. In March 2023, Ronson’s sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones had confirmed the arrival of the couple’s first child, a baby girl.

Gummer “just had the baby. She’s two and a half months now”, Dexter-Jones told People at the time. “She’s stunning.”

open image in gallery Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer recently confirmed they were expecting their second child ( Getty )

The couple tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in August 2021. The following month, Ronson shared the wedding news with fans in a heartfelt black-and-white social media post celebrating his 45th birthday.

“To my truest love,” he captioned the image of the smiling newlyweds. “Out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.”

“I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side till my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours,” he said, cheekily confirming the nuptials with: “(And yes, we got married).”