Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Return of the Mack” singer Mark Morrison has been arrested for battery in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 52-year-old R&B singer was allegedly involved in an altercation at wine bar and venue Le Bar à Vin on Sunday evening.

According to CBS, witnesses at the scene reported that Morrison was upset about the the alleged lack of payment from the venue over an event Morrison had been planning there.

He then allegedly got into an argument with the restaurant manager before pushing him twice.

According to police records, Morrison was arrested and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail for simple battery. He was released on a $1,000 bond, and an arraignment date has been set for April 15.

In a statement to The Independent, Morrison's attorney Rick King said that the altercation had escalated from a dispute over payment to become a "racially charged confrontation.”

Mark Morrison's mugshot from Palm Beach County Jail, March 2025 ( Palm Beach County Jail )

King said: “Mr Morrison acknowledges a recent legal matter stemming from a dispute over the non-payment of an entertainment fee that led to an allegation of simple battery.

“While the situation is unfortunate, Mr Morrison remains fully cooperative with authorities and is confident that the facts will provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the incident and vindicate him of wrongdoing.

“However, it is important to acknowledge that this altercation between Mr Morrison and the male employee of the Le Bar a Vin, Nicola Lavacca, arose in the context of a racially charged confrontation.

“At this time, Mr Morrison and legal counsel are working diligently to ensure that the facts of the case are fully understood and appropriately addressed.

“Mr Morrison appreciates the support of family, friends, and the community and asks that the public withhold judgment until all facts are presented. He remains committed to resolving this matter responsibly and in accordance with the legal process.”

Morrison has faced various criminal charges over the course of his career. In 1997 he was convicted for attempting to bring a firearm aboard an airliner, just as his hit single was rising up the charts in the United States. The following year he served time in prison after paying a lookalike to perform his court-appointed community service.

Speaking to The Independent in 2006, Morrison said: "I was in court more than I was on Top of the Pops."

"I try not to dwell on the past because I can’t change anything," he added. "The best gift we have is the 24 hours directly in front of us. When I’m up to my neck in hot water, the show must go on."