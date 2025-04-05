Mariah Carey leaves fans in hysterics after embarrassing son with surprise appearance
‘Y’all need to get out now,’ singer’s teenager told her
Mariah Carey has left fans in hysterics after accidentally upstaging her son Moroccan while he filmed a livestream earlier this week.
The singer, 56, who shares her 13-year-old son and his twin sister Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, stepped into her teenager’s Twitch stream and sparked excitement among viewers.
Monroe, who goes by the name Rocky, was inundated with comments about his mum’s appearance, who could be seen behind him holding one of her pet dogs.
“Is that actually Mariah Carey?” one fan asked in disbelief. Meanwhile, another excited viewer added: “There she is!” alongside lots of further comments from users exclaiming, “OMG, OMG!”
Rocky was heard asking Carey: “You wanna come inm mum?” before the singer peered over his shoulder and the teenager covered his face in embarrassment.
“Y’all need to get out now. Everybody out,” he said, explaining to the singer: “Mum, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you.’”
The “Obsessed” hitmaker bashfully addressed her fans after her accidental appearance, saying: “Hi, you guys, I love you too. ”
This further unsettled Rocky, who told Carey and his sister to leave the livestream, yelling: “Get out of my room!” in frustration at his family.
The clip has quickly gained popularity on social media, with fans noting Mariah’s eagerness to get on camera. “She can’t resist the good lighting and, of course, being with her babies,” one person wrote.
Meanwhile, another fan added: “No matter how rich and famous you are outside the house, your teenage son will never think you’re cool and kick you out of his room.”
Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Cannon, who she married in 2008 and filed for divorce from in 2014. The comedian has 12 children with six different women.
It comes after Carey enjoyed another viral moment last month, when she stole the show at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony when her brilliant reaction to a dodgy lighting arrangement.
When she arrived onstage and instantly remarked: “Is the lighting OK cause I don’t like bad lighting…”
The audience instantly erupted into laughter and the production team quickly adjusted the lighting to give Carey a brighter spotlight.
