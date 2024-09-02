Support truly

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has revealed that he was among the thousands of disappointed Oasis fans who failed to get tickets over the weekend for the band’s highly anticipated comeback tour.

Speaking to Sky Sports’s Martin Brundle on the grid at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, Tomlinson was asked by the veteran reporter whether he managed to bag any tickets for the sought-after concerts.

The 32-year-old candidly confirmed he like, many, many others failed to get a ticket. “I didn’t, I was in the queue, but I never got a number… I did try, I did try,” said the Doncaster-born star.

Tomlinson was then asked if he could use his celebrity status to bag a free pass from the Gallagher brothers, to which he said: “I have my fingers crossed.”

He has previously expressed his admiration for Oasis calling them “the best band” while promoting his debut solo album Walls in 2020.

( Sky Sports )

Perhaps surprisingly, the Gallagher’s have been kind to Tomlinson in the past with Liam calling him a “a top lad” on X/Twitter with Noel also revealing that his “daughter was a huge fan” when she was a child.

Sales for the Oasis tour and their now sold out concerts in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin was highly criticised by fans, with Ticketmaster bearing the brunt of the disgruntlement.

Tickets went on sale on the morning of 31 August, having been announced just four days before. However, many who tried to gain access to purchase the tickets reportedly spent hours trying to get to the booking page of the website.

For those that did persevere, they found that the previously announced price of £150 for standing tickets had been significantly increased to as high as £355 due to Ticketmaster’s surge pricing policy

Meanwhile, others who had waited hours to get to the front of the queue were told that their session had been “suspended” and were accused of being a “bot.”

According to Ticketmaster, the aim of their so-called dynamic pricing policy is to: “give the most passionate fans fair and safe access to the most in-demand tickets while allowing the artists and everyone involved in staging live events to price tickets closer to their fair value”.