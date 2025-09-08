Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several shows and gigs have been postponed due to the London Tube strikes, which will see commuters face almost a week of transport disruption.

From Sunday 7 September to Friday 12 September, different groups of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members will walk out across the Tube network each day, bringing operations to a halt.

Every Underground line will be affected during this period, and those services that are still running are expected to be busier than usual.

Among the affected gigs are two Coldplay dates at Wembley Stadium, and two nights of US rapper Post Malone at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Find out more below...

Coldplay at Wembley Stadium

open image in gallery Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs in Las Vegas ( Getty Images )

British pop group Coldplay have rescheduled their final two dates of their 10-show run at Wembley Stadium due to the strikes.

A statement from the band posted to social media read: “We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run.

“Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September.

“To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule.”

The band confirmed the show on 7 September would move to 6 September and the show on 8 September would move to 12 September.

The band added: “We’re very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes.”

Coldplay said tickets would remain valid for their rescheduled date, but any fans who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket from their point of purchase before noon on 2 September 2.

Returned tickets are to go on general sale at 11am on September 3 via Ticketmaster.

Post Malone at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

open image in gallery US rapper Post Malone has postponed two dates in London ( Getty Images )

On Friday, US rapper Post Malone’s two nights in north London were postponed to later this month because of the strikes.

The 30-year-old “Rockstar” singer was due to perform on Sunday 7 September and Monday 8 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but promoters Live Nation said no event licence could be provided without adequate public transport.

The Tottenham shows were moved 20 and 21 September.

London theatres issue travel warning

While West End performances have not faced cancellation due to the strikes, theatregoers attending the shows between 7 and 11 September have been urged to allow for extra travel time on other modes of transport, like buses or e-bikes.

The award-winning production of Starlight Express also suggested patrons take advantage of our great parking options.

West End venue operator Delfont Mackintosh told What’s On Stage: “All performances are going ahead as scheduled. Ahead of your visit, we strongly advise planning your journey and giving yourself plenty of time to arrive at the theatre.”