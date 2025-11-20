Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New 3,800-capacity music venue to open at historic London site

Olympia was originally built as an events and exhibitions space nearly 140 years ago

Jenny Garnsworthy
Thursday 20 November 2025 03:27 EST
Comments
A new purpose-built live music and events venue is to open in central London
A new purpose-built live music and events venue is to open in central London (AEG Presents UK/PA Wire)

Central London is set to welcome a major new live music and events space in 2026.

The British Airways ARC is preparing to open its doors above Olympia's existing west exhibition hall.

The 3,800-capacity venue, operated by AEG Presents UK, forms a key part of the £1.3 billion regeneration of the historic Olympia site.

Originally built as an events and exhibition space nearly 140 years ago, the location boasts a rich musical heritage.

It has hosted legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Sir Rod Stewart, Primal Scream, and The Cure.

The venue will have a capacity of 3,800 people
The venue will have a capacity of 3,800 people (AEG Presents UK/PA Wire)

“This is a pivotal moment as we open the diary for bookings and reveal the name of British Airways ARC,” Andrew Spencer, chief operating officer at AEG Presents Europe, said.

“We’re delighted to be working with British Airways and as we take the next step towards opening all the teams are very excited.

“Olympia is a place that has an incredible musical history which we want to honour whilst creating a venue that is thoroughly modern with world class facilities for artists and fans alike.”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ chief customer officer, said the airline is committed to supporting the arts industry.

“We’re incredibly proud to champion British originality in everything we do, so we’re thrilled to be building on our further support for the arts and culture scene on our doorstep here in our hometown, London," Mr Laming said.

“Together with AEG Presents UK, not only are we creating unique experiences for audiences, we’re also helping shine a spotlight on the next generation of talent.

“As the flag carrier for the UK, it’s important to us that we represent modern Britain at home and all around the world, and we’re so excited to be a part of Olympia to showcase the very best homegrown and international entertainment.”

