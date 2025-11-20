New 3,800-capacity music venue to open at historic London site

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Central London is set to welcome a major new live music and events space in 2026.

The British Airways ARC is preparing to open its doors above Olympia's existing west exhibition hall.

The 3,800-capacity venue, operated by AEG Presents UK, forms a key part of the £1.3 billion regeneration of the historic Olympia site.

Originally built as an events and exhibition space nearly 140 years ago, the location boasts a rich musical heritage.

It has hosted legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Sir Rod Stewart, Primal Scream, and The Cure.

open image in gallery The venue will have a capacity of 3,800 people ( AEG Presents UK/PA Wire )

“This is a pivotal moment as we open the diary for bookings and reveal the name of British Airways ARC,” Andrew Spencer, chief operating officer at AEG Presents Europe, said.

“We’re delighted to be working with British Airways and as we take the next step towards opening all the teams are very excited.

“Olympia is a place that has an incredible musical history which we want to honour whilst creating a venue that is thoroughly modern with world class facilities for artists and fans alike.”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ chief customer officer, said the airline is committed to supporting the arts industry.

“We’re incredibly proud to champion British originality in everything we do, so we’re thrilled to be building on our further support for the arts and culture scene on our doorstep here in our hometown, London," Mr Laming said.

“Together with AEG Presents UK, not only are we creating unique experiences for audiences, we’re also helping shine a spotlight on the next generation of talent.

“As the flag carrier for the UK, it’s important to us that we represent modern Britain at home and all around the world, and we’re so excited to be a part of Olympia to showcase the very best homegrown and international entertainment.”